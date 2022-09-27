Pimcore GmbH

The Austria-based software company will leverage funding to disrupt traditional licensing business models with a powerful enterprise open-source alternative to legacy vendors.

September 27, 2022 – Pimcore, the leading enterprise open-source software platform for PIM, MDM, DAM, DXP and E-Commerce, has closed $12 million in Series B funding. Led by German tech growth fund Nordwind Growth, the investment will support the Austrian tech company’s global expansion, the commercialization of the open-source platform and continued development of disruptive data and experience management capabilities for enterprises.

Pimcore

Pimcore is an open-source software platform for managing data and customer experiences for any channel, device, or industry. It is the only seamless platform integrating out-of-the-box product information management, content management, digital asset management and e-commerce functionalities, boosting time-to-market while remaining compatible with any IT infrastructure or system architecture. As the only open-source platform of its kind, Pimcore constitutes a powerful alternative to often expensive and inflexible data platforms.

“We have identified an incredible need for more flexible and connected data solutions for global enterprises, and we strongly believe that control over intellectual property and software belongs in the hands of our customers and partners. That’s why we have developed our technology to be completely free of any license costs,” says Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore. “Our open-source model is unprecedented among product data management and experience management vendors, and we are excited to use this funding to supercharge those capabilities for enterprises around the world.” Pimcore is available in three different editions: The free and open-source Community Edition, which is used by most of Pimcore’s 100,000 customers, the Enterprise Edition for enterprise data and experience management scenarios, and finally the new Pimcore Cloud Edition, the highly configurable SaaS product.



For more information on Pimcore’s data management and customer experience capabilities, please visit www.pimcore.com.

About Pimcore

Pimcore is a software vendor for free and open-source customer experience management, digital asset management, product information management, multi-channel publishing and e-commerce software. The company is based in Salzburg, Austria, with 150 certified partners around the globe. For more information, visit www.pimcore.com.

About Nordwind Growth

Nordwind Growth is one of the first German-based growth funds and has many years of successful experience in scaling and expanding growth companies. The investors of Nordwind Growth are, among others, well-known entrepreneurs as well as industrial families, who are happy to make their experience and network available to the portfolio companies.

Media Contact

Dietmar Rietsch

Pimcore GmbH

dietmar.rietsch@pimcore.com

+43 662 230991