New platform helps manufacturer loop in office, warehouse and furloughed staff, support mental health and cut laboured admin

Pitacs sees huge leap in employee engagement to 83%

Leicester, UK; 21st July 2021: StaffCircle, the cloud-based HR platform that combines performance management and employee engagement, has partnered with Pitacs to drive improvements within its workforce engagement and its access to employee information. The global manufacturer and distributor of heating products and electrical cables has dramatically improved engagement between desk and non-desk based employees, as well as furloughed staff, by deploying the SaaS-based StaffCircle platform.

By embracing the transition to digitisation with StaffCircle, Pitacs has achieved impressive results, slashing admin time from eight hours per month to just one hour and increasing employee engagement to 83% - a key priority on the company’s agenda.

People over paper

Earlier in the pandemic, Pitacs utilised StaffCircle’s ‘Newsfeed’ group specific communications feature to keep furloughed staff up to date on company policies and other key updates around returning to work and social distancing guidelines. As well as workplace-related information, Pitacs now uses StaffCircle’s platform to circulate mental health information and employee wellbeing-related tips. Taking this approach has produced a happier, more motivated and informed workforce, even during these uncertain times.

With the rest of Pitacs’ workforce split between office and warehouse, the challenge was set to reconnect staff and achieve engagement across the board. Warehouse staff, who account for one third of all employees, have no access to emails, so many HR processes were time-consuming and cumbersome, relying on paper-based memos or word of mouth communication.

StaffCircle’s ‘Communications’ feature has provided the workforce of Pitacs with a platform for instant two-way interaction, giving employees a voice to feed back. The days of paper memos are long gone and all teams, including the warehouse, are able to get their information first-hand.

Claire Minns, HR Manager at Pitacs, said: “For me, the best things are the 'Holidays' and the 'Communications' features, which have changed my life the most. From an HR perspective, it is so much easier to keep track of tasks. StaffCircle's platform helped me to keep on top of everything without constantly having to chase information. But most of all, it’s heartwarming to see the engagement among our teams, especially during the pandemic.”

Designed to combine performance management and employee engagement into one cloud platform, StaffCircle measurably improves workplace culture and automates processes to deliver greater operational efficiency. The consolidated platform is built on a holistic approach to managing end-to-end employee experience providing 360° insight into performance, engagement and sentiment across distributed, dispersed workforces. These data-driven insights provide the basis for informed decision making and a more strategic, digital HR function.

Mark Seemann, Founder and CEO of StaffCircle, said “By embedding culture, competencies, and behaviours to staff via a digital platform available anywhere, Pitacs has not only improved employee engagement but also unified a geographically dispersed team and continued to build its unique company culture. Whether desk-based, working in the warehouse or even working from home, as we move forward companies must adopt a culture of people first, and Pitacs is a great example of this.”

