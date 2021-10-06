UK tech start-up extends digital events offering to include dynamic virtual hybrid workplaces

Manchester, UK, October 2021 - One of Manchester’s fastest growing tech start-ups, PixelMax, has launched its latest product offering that is designed to solve the hybrid working challenge through its 3D communications platform.

PixelMax Virtual Offices

Unveiling the new platform at its launch event to business owners, directors and other guests from several market sectors, PixelMax revealed its answer to the hybrid working challenge.

PixelMax’s 3D hybrid workplaces will allow business communities to connect and create in real time, through avatars or shared experiences. It offers an always-on digital environment and explores how the metaverse ideology can be applied to enterprise use cases.

Over the last 18 months the business has experienced substantial levels of growth with its 3D virtual events platform, and has been shortlisted for the 2021 Rapid Growth Award at The Prolific North Tech Awards, as well as the Pivot Entrepreneur Award at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

In May this year PixelMax delivered a virtual fan event for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, with world-first features allowing fans to speak to some of the biggest names in women’s football. After seeing so much success with one-off events, PixelMax has reacted to client demand by further developing its platform to offer ‘always-on’ 3D worlds.

Shay O’Carroll, PixelMax Co-Founder, says: “Our 3D worlds provide an engaging and immersive experience for users. We have architects right at the start of the process that work with a client to design the perfect space and experience for their brand.

“We are now delighted to be able to offer this quality and creativity with our always-on 3D worlds, especially now that many people are working in a hybrid capacity. Businesses are realising that it’s time to really invest in the digital real-estate where their employees are spending most of their day.

“We believe to make hybrid working actually work, we have to get to a point where there is no detriment based on location, where there is a level playing field whether you are in the office or working remotely. Our virtual workplaces make this possible.”

During the hybrid launch event, PixelMax gave attendees the chance to learn about the technology behind its solutions and explore the 3D world, experiencing unique features and networking opportunities including mini games and live conferencing.

With a jam-packed schedule, the event hosted a number of live speakers, including Andrew Mawson, Founder of Advanced Workplace Associates, Ben Davies, Group Marketing Director at Praetura, and Sarah Clarke, Organisational Psychologist at Occupational Mind Group.

PixelMax’s event showcased a number of features including a wellness area, demonstrating insight from Sarah Clarke around wellness in the hybrid world. Elsewhere, an exclusive case study area presented PixelMax’s success stories, including one from first responder training specialist, The Atacc Group. After building a bespoke 3D world for the company, PixelMax provided the Group’s clients access to training in an engaging and immersive way, ultimately reducing skills fade.

To find out more about PixelMax's new product offering, please visit: https://www.pixelmax.com/

About PixelMax

PixelMax was formed in 2018 by Andy Sands, Shay O’Carroll and Rob Hilton. The business has recently grown its team to circa 40 people and is now poised to further increase this in 2022. PixelMax has already worked with a number of blue chip organisations including leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare brands.

Creating nearly 40 jobs in the city, the platform is designed to make every interaction within an organisation impactful, and amplify and improve all aspects of communication, education and recreation.

To find out more, visit https://www.pixelmax.com/

