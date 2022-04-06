Paris/San Francisco - Wednesday 6th April 2022 - Platform.sh, a unified, secure, enterprise-grade platform for building, running and scaling web applications, and Adobe, today announced a renewed 5-year agreement for Adobe Commerce to leverage the Platform.sh Platform as a Service (PaaS). Adobe Commerce helps brands build and deliver personalized, multichannel commerce experiences from a single platform. As part of the agreement, Platform.sh has become a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. Platform.sh’s new Premier Partner status builds on a long-standing relationship with Adobe.

With consumers changing the way they shop, brands need solutions that make it easy to deliver real-time personalized shopping experiences to meet customer demands. The extension of the partnership continues the evolution of Commerce at Adobe, enabling customers to easily build, run, and scale an end-to-end commerce experience in the cloud. The Platform.sh infrastructure management for Adobe Commerce Managed Services and Cloud Pro streamlines the developer experience and deployment velocity while optimising cloud performance and infrastructure efficiency. By focusing on efficiencies Platform.sh is helping Adobe reduce its carbon footprint across the eCommerce platform.

“It's an honour to extend our partnership with Adobe for another five years,” said Fred Plais, CEO and Co-founder at Platform.sh. “We are committed in supporting Adobe Commerce to have an even brighter future, with a reinforced focus on making the management of the eCommerce product effortless, with an enhanced developer experience and a lower carbon footprint.”

“We’re pleased to renew our partnership with Platform.sh and view them as a key partner to enabling the success of our customers with more agility and faster deployment of commerce experiences,” added Loni Stark, VP of Strategy and Product at Adobe. “We look forward to the next phase of our partnership, where together we will make continuous improvements to our platform and help merchants and brands grow their businesses and better serve their clients.”

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Platform.sh

Platform.sh is a cloud-based web application hosting platform, a leader in the management of fleets of websites and applications. Its innovative deployment platform allows teams in charge of eCommerce sites, media sites, innovative and high-traffic applications to focus their efforts on developing and improving their applications, without having to worry about infrastructure issues (scalability, continuous deployment, maintenance, security, 24/7 monitoring, etc.). Platform.sh is available in Europe, the United States and Asia, through global partnerships with AWS, Google, Azure, Orange and OVHcloud.

The company, winner of the European Commission's H2020 program, recently recognized by Numeum as part of the Top 250 for its international growth, member of the French Tech 120 and Gaia-X and certified "Great Place to Work", has its head office in Paris (France) and San Francisco and counts among its customers prestigious brands such as the Financial Times, Gap, Unity3D, Adobe Magento, Orange, Hachette, The British Council.

For more information, please contact:

CCgroup for Platform.sh

Ryan O’Leary / Matthew Denby (UK)

T: +44 7890 049769

E: platform.sh@ccgrouppr.com