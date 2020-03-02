Ascertus to help Plesner with adoption of AI technology, RAVN Insight

London, U.K. – 02 March 2020 – Copenhagen-based, leading Danish business law firm, Plesner, has appointed Ascertus Limited as its implementation partner, to help the organisation upgrade its iManage Work document and email management system to the latest version, for its 400 users of the solution. Plesner has also contracted Ascertus for the ongoing support and maintenance of iManage Work. In the second phase of the project, Ascertus will facilitate the rollout of the iManage RAVN Insight AI technology, to help Plesner adopt more advanced search capabilities and optimise its investment in iManage Work.

Claus Egholm Nielsen, CIO at Plesner

Part of the firm’s overall IT infrastructure optimisation effort, this technology upgrade will enhance Plesner’s service to clients. The efficiency and productivity gains will enable the firm’s lawyers to focus on the more important value adding work.

Plesner, a longstanding, on-premises user of iManage Work, chose Ascertus as its implementation partner for the upgrade for the company’s approach to service delivery and project management. Claus Egholm Nielsen, CIO at Plesner, elaborated, “Document management is an operational necessity for our lawyers, and so it’s essential that the upgrade takes place smoothly and with minimal disruption. On speaking to our peers in the Nordics, the feedback on Ascertus was overwhelmingly positive. The company has an excellent reputation for proactivity, technical understanding, on time delivery and an advisory-led service. In short, everything we were looking for in an implementation partner.”

The current version of iManage Work will enable users at Plesner to work from anywhere and anytime benefitting from a single user experience, regardless of the device being used. With iManage RAVN Insight, Plesner will benefit from enterprise-level search that is underpinned by artificial intelligence technology. Users will be able to conduct timely and accurate searches across multiple data sources and formats.

Jon Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Director of Ascertus Limited, commented, “The project at Plesner has already started well. We have a well-honed methodology for project execution and support, that encompasses not merely the lifecycle of the technology implementation, but the lifespan of the solution at the customer organisation.”

Ascertus’ implementation strategy is underpinned by a thorough Health Check to enable the team to gain an in-depth understanding of customers’ IT infrastructure. Based on this insight, Ascertus scope’s, structure’s, designs and customises the solution to meet customers’ specific business requirements. The company also delivers a comprehensive training and change management programme to ensure successful adoption by users.

