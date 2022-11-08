Customers reveal that long call queues and dealing with an Interactive Voice Response system as their top call frustrations.

London, UK – 8th November 2022 –Infinity, the global call intelligence and speech analytics platform, today announces the results of its ‘Moments That Matter’ survey, finding that 84% of customers would be less likely to return to a brand after a poor customer call experience. Almost half (46%) of the consumers also agree that they have been on the end of a poor call in the last 6 months.

The research, which canvassed 2,000 UK consumers, demonstrates the impact of negative customer call experiences on consumer behaviour and the issues this causes for brands in the UK. When pressed on why a positive customer experience is so important for brand loyalty, the consumers gave a range of responses:

77% of consumers say they would hang up after being put through to an automated chatbot

60% of consumers would only wait on hold for up to 10 mins before hanging up on a brand, with 31% willing to only wait 5 minutes

“Over the past two years, organisations across all industries have had to adapt customer experience strategy to the new ways of working and living. Every market landscape is now a fast-changing and demanding environment, and their customers have flocked to digital channels—and organisations have had to race to meet their needs with new channels that support remote and digital interactions.” Warren Newbert, CEO at Infinity

“As we look to 2023, the customer call experience is more important than ever—yet it has never been more challenging as companies face a perfect storm of increasing call volumes, talent shortages, and rising customer expectations. As the world plunges deeper into financial turmoil brought on by the pandemic, the pending the recession, and the cost-of-living crisis, consumers will actively seek out customer call centres for the reassurance only the human touch can provide.” – Newbert continued.

To learn more about the results of Infinity’s latest “The Moments That Matter” Survey, please visit here: https://marketing.infinity.co/moments-that-matter-survey-whitepaper

About Infinity

Since 2011 Infinity has been developing call intelligence technology to optimise marketing campaigns, accelerate sales, improve contact centre operations, and deliver slick customer experiences for clients in the automotive, travel, finance, healthcare, property, telecommunications, retail, and technology sectors. With offices in London, Madrid, San Francisco, Baltimore, Manchester and Reigate, the business now offers an innovative suite of products across the conversation intelligence spectrum. To learn more about how you can use call intelligence to improve the experience, you offer customers and enhance your sales visit www.infinity.co