Avonhurst appoints Dr Pippa Malmgren; former advisor to White House & UK Department for International Trade

Dr Pippa Malmgren

LONDON – Avonhurst announced today that Dr Philippa (Pippa) Malmgren will join the London-based political strategy and legal advisory firm as a Senior Advisor. A former Economic Advisor to President GW Bush in the White House, Dr Malmgren also served on the National Economic Council. She believes that the post-Brexit restructuring of the British legal system will give it a global advantage in business.

Avonhurst, dedicated to representing sophisticated capital, has attracted a raft of established talent since its launch in 2019, including leading figures from the political, financial and legal sectors such as partner and Head of Global Political Strategy, Tina Fordham (formerly of Citigroup), and senior advisors, Lord (Gavin) Barwell, tech entrepreneur Sean West, General, the Lord (Nick) Houghton and Andrew Dowler (formerly of Blackstone).

Comments Dr Pippa Malmgren: "As Britain reconstructs its legal system, Post-Brexit, it is poised to benefit from the ancient trust in British Rule of Law and from having the most current and innovative legal infrastructure in the world. This is important, given the speed of technological change and the serious geopolitical issues in other parts of the world. Britain's legal system is seen as a safe haven for global businesses.

“Law is now a very fast-growing sector and Avonhurst has a truly innovative approach that solves client problems by combining legal advice, capital fundraising and deep policy/geopolitical knowledge. It is a privilege to join this strong team on some of the most important issues clients face as the world economy emerges from the pandemic."

Fordham concurs: “I am looking forward to working with Pippa to help Avonhurst clients navigate an unprecedented set of challenges in the global political, economic and investment environment. She will add strategic depth and further perspective to Avonhurst’s best-in-class Global Political Strategy team.”

Jonathan Bloom, Chief Executive of Avonhurst, comments: “We are delighted to be joined by Pippa. She brings simple sensemaking to the complexities of the world economy, geopolitics and technology. She has advised Presidents and Prime Ministers and has significant experience working in tech, finance and asset management. This enables her to provide the kind of informed, real-world insight that enables our clients to see beyond the Brexit pessimism to take advantage of the opportunities offered in the new political and economic landscape.”

A best-selling author, Dr Malmgren’s books include Signals: How Everyday Signs Can Help Us Navigate the World’s Turbulent Economy, and (with Chris Lewis) The Leadership Lab (2019 Business Book of the Year and winner of The International Press Award) and The Infinite Leader. She has also been named a leading Woman in Tech by We Are Tech Women and in the top 50 Women in Tech by AccelerateHer. She has been a judge in The Queen’s Enterprise Awards competition and lectured at Sandhurst, Duke Fuqua GEMBA, INSEAD, UT Austin and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Launched in July 2019 with a substantial client portfolio, Avonhurst is dedicated to meeting the changing needs of sophisticated capital by providing a bespoke offering comprising legal, legislative / political risk advisory and capital services. A group of market-leading founders and influencers from the legal world have created a revolutionary advisory business dedicated to helping funds, capital providers, corporate borrowers and issuers, and secured lenders, navigate the complexities of ever-changing markets.

Just one year on, the firm’s unique combination of offering legal advice with political analysis was recognised with the firm being named as a finalist in the 2020 Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards and the British Legal Awards for ‘Boutique Law Firm of the Year 2020’.