Company Continues Investment to Expand its Product Portfolio for 5G Networks, Datacenters, AR/VR and 3D LiDAR-based Sensing Applications

EDMONTON, Alberta – July 6, 2021 – Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation (“PMC”), a global leader in optic MEMS solutions, today announced three new additions to its executive management team to support the continued growth of the business.

David Somo was appointed president and CEO, effective June 22, 2021. David joins from ON Semiconductor where he served as senior vice president of strategy, marketing and systems engineering during the past eleven years. Joe Huising was named vice president of finance and brings more than 20 years of senior management experience leading public and private finance and accounting teams. Subramaniam (Hari) Hariharan was named vice president of manufacturing and operations. Hari’s career spans more than 38 years with significant experience across manufacturing, supply chain and quality control in the semiconductor and broader EMS industries globally.

These new additions augment PMC’s existing leadership team that includes Dr. Tiansheng Zhou, PMC’s founder, CTO and member of its board of directors, who will continue in his role as chief technologist with a focus on strategy and new product development, and Lawrence Lam, who will remain the vice president of engineering.

“I’m excited to welcome my new colleagues and look forward to working together to build the company, and realizing the vision I had when founding PMC,” said Dr. Zhou.

“Following the strategic investment by ACE Equity Partners and BDC Capital in PMC during 2020, we continue to invest in the business to enhance our product portfolio, manufacturing and operational capabilities with expanded products and services to better serve our customers. I’m pleased to welcome the new members of our executive management team,” said Michael Prahl, chairman of the board of directors. “The focus of these additions was to bring in experienced leaders who understand the megatrends underway within our industry and can develop and execute a strategic plan to accelerate revenue growth, and deliver on the company’s significant potential for its customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”

“With its leadership position in complex optic MEMS solutions, PMC is strongly positioned to capture high-growth opportunities created by industry megatrends in 5G networks, datacenters, AR/VR and 3D LiDAR-based sensing applications,” Somo said. “PMC has developed a differentiated product portfolio that uniquely solves the most demanding systems challenges for our customers and partners. I’m passionate about enabling customer success and excited to work with Dr. Zhou and the team to build on the company’s foundation to provide superior systems solutions in our focus markets while accelerating growth.”

During his tenure at ON Semiconductor, David led the development of the company’s strategic plan and corporate ventures, consisting of more than ten acquisitions including Fairchild Semiconductor, Aptina Imaging, SensL and Quantenna Communications. He further led business development and ecosystem partnerships, marketing and communications, and the global systems engineering organization. Prior to ON Semiconductor, David held executive roles leading worldwide sales, marketing and applications engineering with Celerity, Inc., MEMC Electronic Materials and AMD.

Joe’s experience as a CFO has been to build robust processes, systems and teams during periods of high growth, including recent roles as the director of finance of KBL Environmental where he was responsible for all aspects of the finance function, and over 7 years as the Chief Financial Officer of Tier 1 Energy Solutions that grew from a start-up organization to over 200 employees during his tenure at the company.

Hari’s extensive manufacturing and operations career globally includes managing site operations in ST Microelectronics in Asia and North America, as well as leading global operations, quality and supply chain in Gennum Corporation and eSilicon Corporation. More recently, Hari was the Vice President of global operational excellence, technology innovation and quality in Celestica Inc.

About Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation

Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation (“PMC”) is a global leader in optic MEMS solutions addressing high-speed optical communications, data networking and 3D sensing applications. The company offers unique solutions that help design engineers solve complex problems for 5G networks, datacenters, AR/VR, and automotive and industrial LiDAR systems. For more information, visit www.preciseley.com.

# # #

Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation and the Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation logo are trademarks of Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its web site in this news release, such information on the web site is not to be incorporated herein.

Company Contact

Joe Huising

VP Finance

Preciseley Microtechnology Corporation

joe.huising@preciseley.com