TrueID offers live chat service to users watching Premier League fixtures to build and nurture communities

London, 9th September 2021: TrueID users watching the recent Liverpool vs. Chelsea Premier League fixture sent one message every 1.4 seconds via the app’s live chat feature. TrueID, the sole broadcaster of Premier League in Thailand, is evolving the football viewing experience through in-app social experiences, powered by Amity.

Customers have changed the way they consume content as they demand social and interactive digital experiences. This demand has been accelerated by the pandemic as viewers were forced to stay inside and only interact with like-minded individuals from a distance. Consumers no longer need to connect in-person to build relationships with brands and will continue to expect strong digital social experiences.

The TrueID app’s live chat functionality allows viewers to engage and interact with each other. At its peak, 92,000 viewers were connected to the live chat feature at the same time. The number of users sending messages via the chat function increased by 160% compared to previous weeks as consumers discover the ability to communicate remotely.

To deliver messages at this scale, TrueID needs a chat infrastructure that can support hundreds of thousands of concurrent users and enhance the online experience to meet consumer demands. Amity’s high performing chat function gives users an interactive and personalised experience by allowing fans to share their emotions and feel the community’s support in real-time.

Chalermchart Soorangura, Chief Product Officer at True Digital Group says: “The English Premier League is the most followed football league in Thailand and spectators want to enjoy the matches as if they were there in-person. Amity’s chat feature enhances the user experience, engages our customers during and between events and creates powerful in-app interactions that draw users back on a regular basis. Engaging social experiences aren’t a trend – they are here to stay.”

Francesca Gargaglia, CBO & COO at Amity adds: “Consumers have become accustomed to new digital means of social consumption and are actively enjoying it. TrueID is just one example of a company that appreciates the importance of building a social network to offer a strong customer experience. We expect more businesses to start to see the value of social to boost in-app engagement and customer retention.”

About Amity:

Amity is the leading technology platform that powers in-app social experiences. Amity’s platform is used by more than 10 million people every month, powering in-app social experiences and social networks for more than 120 large organisations. Amity Social Cloud, the company’s flagship platform, allows companies and developers to easily add plug-and-play social features to any app or digital platform. In a booming and crowded mobile app marketplace, this enables product and marketing teams to build communities, drive engagement, increase retention and grow revenues.

About True Digital Group:

True Digital Group, a multinational technology company with headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, born through the vision of True Corporation, was created with an aim to become the ultimate digital transformation enabler for everyone in Southeast Asia.

Press Contacts

Email: amity@championcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7030 3818