Tustin, California, US, and Cirencester, UK, March 2, 2020: ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has today announced the launch of its latest portfolio of transceiver solutions that ensures smooth digital transformation and supports next-generation 400G technology, which organizations are currently struggling to harness despite its ability to revolutionize industry operations for the better.

ProLabs’ new solutions vow to facilitate the transition to 400G for organizations, minimizing upgrade costs and investments across their networks. Its new range of universal transceivers offer a one-stop solution for laying the foundations to support 400G, eliminating the need for multiple components to reduce shipping, buying, installation and labor costs – while ensuring they are ready to meet the ever-increasing demands for the future.

ProLabs Logo

With the introduction of 400G comes the promise of improvements on network bottlenecks for data centers to combat the increased network traffic brought by the 5G era. However, industries have since battled with rising challenges to implement such technologies within their existing operating infrastructures, struggling to maintain performance and meet rising user expectations while remaining cost-effective.

“The dawn of 400G requires careful consideration and planning to avoid unwanted network gear and overhead investment,” said Ray Hagen, Global Product Line Manager at ProLabs. “Understanding the transceiver solutions available is key to data center and network operators to minimize network hardware costs and ensure efficient business operations in terms of revenue and customer experience.”

The higher data rates offered by 400G are four times that of the current Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) signaling made possible via the application of PAM-4 modulation. However, such a significant technological advancement has resulted in interoperability issues with current network infrastructures, causing costs to soar as entire systems require replacement.

ProLabs’ cutting-edge solutions eradicate this issue, offering full-coverage, standardized technologies which guarantee a seamless digital transformation. Tested to the highest standards and specifications, ProLabs’ transceivers guarantee Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) compatibility and optimum performance capability, every time.

“Those still using 100G switches and transceivers to manage 400G will need to consider new options as the demands continue to grow,” continued Ray. “400G transceivers typically transmit and receive with four lanes of 100G, making them incompatible with older infrastructures. This puts businesses at risk of digital transformation failure if they do not upgrade their networks to be able to withstand such advancements in application.”

Keeping up with current trends on the road to digital transformation is a necessity for organizations to maintain their relevance among the thousands of competing services to offer the best customer experience, security and performance. Organizations need to opt for flexible solutions that future proof their infrastructure and their business.

ProLabs will highlight its latest solutions at the OFC Technical Conference from March 8-12, 2020. For more information about ProLabs’ Universal Transceivers, please visit the ProLabs website or email prolabs@proactive-pr.com.

-ENDS-

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking infrastructure solutions. For the past 15 years, ProLabs has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give its customers freedom, choice and seamless interoperability.

By delivering higher standards for products, service, technology and cost, the company is changing the mindset of data centre and networking customers. ProLabs’ strength is in supplying solutions that are 100 percent OEM-compatible across more than 90 vendors and 20,000 systems.

ProLabs delivers global reach with innovative, cutting-edge solutions that are backed by a lifetime warranty, assuring the quality of every product we sell and service. Prolabs’ focus is to continually invest in research and development, ensuring that its optical network solutions continue to lead the market on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

Media Contact

Proactive International PR Ltd

prolabs@proactive-pr.com