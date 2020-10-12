Tustin, California, US and Cirencester, UK, October 12, 2020 – ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched its new QSFP28 100G ZR4 transceiver line at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo today – solving the challenge of 100G beyond 40km without amplification.

Achieving 100G speeds up to 80km, the QSFP28 100G ZR4 line offers an affordable and efficient solution for revolutionizing service network backhaul and distribution. Beyond infrastructural support, the range of transceivers also enable complete interoperability with the full catalogue of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) switches and routers, driving down costs and facilitating installation.

MSA and TAA Compliant 100GBase-ZR4 QSFP28 Transceiver

“Providing 100G services that reach beyond 40km in lower-cost QSFP28 ports is an integral performance and efficiency goal for service providers,” said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. “Recognizing this need, our transceivers maximize cost-efficiency and reliability without compromising on performance.”

By integrating Avalanche Photodiode (APD) receivers with Semiconductor Optical Amplifier (SOA) amplification, ProLabs has reduced the need for costly open-line systems in lieu of new cost-efficient upgrade paths. To guarantee implementation success, its expert engineers are also on standby for specification, diagnosis, and troubleshooting, ensuring seamless network upgrade deployments.

The QSFP20 100G ZR4 will be showcased with a wider portfolio of ProLabs’ latest solutions in 400G, coherent, tunable DWDM, and fiber monitoring. These include the CFP2-DCO coherent transceiver, the inventory-reducing ProTune™ Coding & Tuning System, and the Optical Monitoring Platform, ProLabs’ award-winning solution for automated fiber fault monitoring and alerting, and more.

For more information or to arrange a briefing with ProLabs’ at Cable-Tec Expo 2020, please visit https://www.prolabs.com/pulse/scte-isbe-cable-tec-expo-2020-virtual-experience-october-12-15.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

