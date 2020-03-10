Tustin, California, US and Cirencester, UK, March 10, 2020 – ProLabs, a leading provider of optical connectivity solutions, has been presented with the Optical Transceivers and Transponders award at the 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

The prestigious accolade recognizes the company’s commitment to stay at the forefront of innovation in optical connectivity, providing unbeatable world-class quality and unrivalled interoperability. Designed to be certified with multiple vendors including Cisco, Juniper and Arista, the ProLabs portfolio of multi-coded optical transceivers provide the same performance quality as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) brands while allowing for cost reductions of up to 70%.

ProLabs logo

“It is a real honor for us to receive an award in the Optical Transceivers and Transponders award category,” said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. “For more than 15 years, ProLabs has delivered optical connectivity solutions that provide our global customers with seamless network interoperability. With our multi-coded optical transceivers, customers can reduce their total cost of ownership by procuring an ‘all-in-one’ product to replace the need for many OEM parts. Customers can eliminate the need to keep excessive inventory, subsequently saving on added operational costs.”

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews is the latest in a string of successes for ProLabs which has been shortlisted for several technology and customer service awards in recent weeks.

ProLabs prides itself on the quality of its products and goes above and beyond the industry standard to re-create the environment that the components will be used in. Every product is 100% tested in its in-house coding facility, alongside its Data Traveler System™ (DTS) which tracks each serial number and certifies that each part has completed the necessary steps ready for shipping, ensuring network performance can always be relied on.

Now in its seventh year, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews recognizes excellence in a product or technology applicable to optical networks, highlighting the ground-breaking contributions that vendors, like ProLabs, are making to the optical networking industry. For more information on ProLabs and its award-winning optical connectivity solutions, please visit https://www.prolabs.com/.



-ENDS-

About ProLabs

ProLabs has been the worldwide technology leader and independent provider of fiber optic transceivers and high-speed cabling since 1999. Operating in over 25 countries, ProLabs offers a wide range of connectivity solutions for the telecommunications, government, education, and enterprise sectors. With industry pioneering technology and expert service, ProLabs is transforming the way operators design their data centers and networks. All products are 100% OEM-compatible across more than 150 vendors and over 20,000 systems. Backed by lifetime warranty and around the clock support, every product sold is quality assured with one of the broadest inventories available for immediate shipment. ProLabs serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and through continuous investments in R&D, it ensures leading edge optical network solutions at scale. For more information, visit www.prolabs.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Proactive International PR Ltd

prolabs@proactive-pr.com