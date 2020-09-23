Newark, UK, 23 September 2020 – Proactive International PR, a UK-based B2B public relations consultancy, has been awarded a contract as the PR consultancy of choice for KebNi AB, a leading supplier of location precision and stabilisation solutions.

KebNi selected Proactive International PR to support its mission in bringing stabilisation to a world in motion. Beginning their collaboration this month, the key strategic focal points will include Inertial Sensing, Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Maritime and Land Mobile Satellite Communications for Communication on the Move (COTM) and Communication on the Pause (COTP). As part of the mission to drive its progression within these markets, Proactive International PR will support KebNi at a range of virtual and face-to-face industry conferences throughout the year.

“Our partnership with Proactive PR is a crucial next step in the growth of our company,” said Claus Nielsen, Chief Operations Officer at KebNi. “Being a specialist PR consultancy that is well-versed in the technological sphere, we are confident in the market guidance and expertise that it can offer to support us as we navigate our latest expansion. As we do so, we are looking forward to opening ourselves up to even more media and analyst engagement with the help of the entire PR team and are excited to see what new opportunities this collaboration will bring.”

As a leading public relations consultancy, Proactive International PR has extensive experience working with a range of large technology and telecommunications organisations, from vendors to service providers. As part of its service to KebNi, Proactive International PR will facilitate its media output and manage the company’s media relations to help the company expand across its widening market portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded KebNi as our latest client, and look forward to working more closely with the team over the next twelve months,” said Brian Dolby, Founder and CEO of Proactive International PR. “KebNi has a truly leading edge range of products and technology and our team is very excited to help raise its awareness across the world in the coming months.”

About Proactive PR

Proactive International PR Limited is a UK-based international multimedia public relations consultancy operating in around 100 countries. Its experienced core teams, based in Nottinghamshire and West Sussex, have a ‘proactive’ approach to communications and deliver world-class PR services, including the latest multimedia techniques such as digital publications and video. Proactive PR is one of the fastest growing consultancies in the UK and has been operating for ten years.

About KebNi AB

KebNi AB is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange in Sweden, focused on becoming a leading supplier of reliable technologies, products and solutions for safety, location precision and stabilization.

The value KebNi bring to its customers is offering customized high-tech solutions that are reliable and stable. KebNi “brings stability to a world in motion”.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has a long history and experience in maritime satellite antenna solutions and solutions for inertial movement sensing.

KebNi markets its products through three business areas. KebNi Maritime for Maritime Satellite Antennas, KebNi Inertial Sensing for Inertial Measurement Units and KebNi Land Mobile for Communication on the Move (COTM) as well as Communication on the Pause (COTP) antennas.

The company operates in global markets and reaches customers both directly and through a network of resellers.

KebNi’s products and solutions are addressing government & military customers, as well as commercial customers in industries for robotics and self-driving vehicles.

The company is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market [KEBNI B] and the company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye AB (certifiedadivser@redeye.se, +46 8 121 576 90)