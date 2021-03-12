Denmark office to drive growth and momentum in the region

London, 12 March, 2021 Proceed Group, specialists in SAP data and document management, today announced the opening of an office in Denmark to cover the Scandinavian region, with a central Copenhagen location. As SAP migrations to S/4HANA continue to increase across the region, and with the impending take up of SAP’s Rise initiative – a business transformation as a service tool – Proceed Group is seeing increasing interest in its migration and decommissioning products and services.

Proceed Group continues to grow customer acquisition, and has seen customer growth globally of least 50% year on year. Implementation of its Rightsizer tool that allows for streamlining data in preparation for migration to S/4HANA, is increasing significantly as well as its Proceed Cella decommissioning system, particularly in the Nordics. Proceed Group works with a number of blue chip organisations around the globe including GSK, Good Year, Coca Cola European Partners, Boeing, Croda International and Mercedes.

Nick Parkin, CEO at Proceed Group said, “The Nordics are a particularly important region for us, as we’ve seen a significant level of interest for our products and services here. As SAP continues to innovate and create new products and services like Rise, we’ll continue to support them as they grow across the region.”

With a 20-year history in the industry, Proceed Group is an expert in managing the decommissioning of legacy systems and reducing the costs associated with data storage, as well as being specialists in SAP archiving. Proceed Group is an SAP Gold Partner and works closely with SAP especially in relation to the adoption of SAP ILM and aiding SAP customers on their journey to SAP S/4 HANA. Through its specialist services and revolutionary software products, Proceed Group assists in the running of archiving projects and services, the decommissioning of legacy applications and the management of content life cycles.

SAP and data management specialist, Proceed Group is a UK headquartered business that has to date helped 650 customers across the globe to improve business and IT performance, reduce costs, increase ROI and assist with data compliance and regulations management. Its services and software tools for SAP automates data archiving, decommissioning and content management processes, allowing businesses to gain business agility, relieve strain on internal resources and increase efficiencies in deployment and maintenance.



