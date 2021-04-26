London 26th April 2021 - Proceed Group, the data management specialist, is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract to complete a large-scale archiving and decommissioning project with NS, the Dutch Railways, as it continues to transform its SAP landscape and complete its migration to SAP’s S/4HANA.

The project has two key objectives: firstly, to decommission a set of legacy SAP ECC systems using SAP’s Information Lifecycle Management solution which will provide the ability to access critical business data for years to come, and, secondly, to implement SAP archiving on the production SAP S/4HANA system to reduce data sprawl and meet ongoing regulatory requirements.

Stan Jilesen, Program Manager at NS (Dutch Railways) said, “As part of our strategy in migrating to S/4HANA, we wanted to ensure we’re only transferring data that we really need to keep. As renowned experts in SAP data management, Proceed Group are perfectly placed to help us with this critical project.”

Robert Reuben, Director of Proceed Decommissioning commented, “When migrating to SAP S/4HANA and modernising IT landscapes, it’s so important that a well-defined data strategy is implemented and that SAP data challenges are addressed, delivering real benefits in terms of speed, cost and compliance. We’re delighted to be working with NS on this project and look forward to enabling them to achieve the tangible results that SAP archiving and legacy system decommissioning projects offer.”

SAP and data management specialist, Proceed Group is a UK headquartered business that has to date helped 650 customers across the globe to improve business and IT performance, reduce costs, increase ROI and assist with data compliance and regulations management. Its services and software tools for SAP automates data archiving, decommissioning and content management processes, allowing businesses to gain business agility, relieve strain on internal resources and increase efficiencies in deployment and maintenance.

