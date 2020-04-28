Including free starter pack on how to build a successful data archiving strategy

London, UK. 28th April, 2020. SAP and data management specialist Proceed Group, is offering a free starter pack to anyone who needs help on building their archiving strategy. Organisations can share some of their non-business data from their SAP system and Proceed Group will give guidance on how to build a successful archiving strategy from the data provided. During this difficult time, many businesses are facing enormous challenges, however planning for the future with an archiving strategy, and keeping data in check will be invaluable post crisis.

Nick Parkin, CEO of Proceed Group offers his top tips on what you can get done to manage your SAP data during lockdown, for some pretty immediate ROI:

Start archiving of non-business data - think about IDOCS, applications logs, change log, workflow and others. Schedule some reorganisation of the database - specifically DB2 and Oracle. Generally most companies don’t have enough maintenance windows to schedule these tasks. However, now is the time to take the opportunity to reorganise your database, clearing dead space and helping to improve the overall performance of the system. Build an archive strategy and keep TCO under control - this is always put at the bottom of the pile! Why not make a start? The free guide we are offering will help make this process as lean and efficient as can be. Review your old legacy estate - all companies have significant debt and risk tied up in old legacy systems and in addition to helping with your active SAP environments. Planning a decommissioning project and developing a strategy will give insight to valuable cost efficiencies.

About Proceed Group

SAP and data management specialist, Proceed Group is a UK headquartered business that has to date helped 600 customers across the globe to improve business and IT performance, reduce costs, increase ROI and assist with data compliance and regulations management. Its Rightsizer service and software tool for SAP automates data archiving processes, allowing businesses to gain business agility, relieve strain on internal resources and increase efficiencies in deployment and maintenance.

