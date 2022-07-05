Full individualization of the compression massage

Schluechtern, July 5th, 2022 - Reboots, leading European supplier of recovery boots and pants, launches the Reboots One Pro. The new product impresses with the highest number of air chambers available at Reboots. Combined with new individualization features and app connection, the product meets even the highest demands.

Reboots One Pro

Highlight: Twelve individually controllable compression chambers

The new product has definitely earned the additional name Pro. Twelve overlapping compression chambers and eight massage programs make the regeneration massage more precise, more effective, and faster as the pressure is applied over a smaller area to the individual leg parts. However, not every muscle needs the same amount of attention. Therefore, for the first time, the pressure in each of the twelve chambers can be individually adjusted to offer the most efficient and needs-oriented treatment possible.

The individualization focus continues with other new features of the model, making the pauses and intensity of the massage controllable, and enhancing the massage effect.

Smart: Extending existing functions with the Reboots App

Reboots One Pro doesn't get older with time, it just gets better. Thanks to the integrated app connection, the novelty can also be controlled via the Reboots App by the end of the year. This will allow users to organize and save individual program sequences and experience more convenient handling. Regular updates give the Reboots One Pro improvements and feature enhancements. The combination of the individual air chamber pressure setting, the high number of twelve chambers and the app control is currently* unique on the market.

Reboots One Pro is available with Recovery Boots at a price of 1999€ at reboots.com. Delivery to all countries of the EU. For more information, visit: https://reboots.com/one-pro

*July 2022

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -