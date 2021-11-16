Funded by the Mayor’s European Social Fund 2019-2023 Programme, PLEYSS is a dedicated training programme for developing skills within the Early Years sector in the London area

Professional Training Solutions also launched its Vacancy Portal for employers to post Early Years job opportunities

News is announced alongside Professional Training Solutions’ 15 year anniversary

London, UK; 16th November 2021: Professional Training Solutions, the provider of employability, apprenticeship courses and training programmes across London, Surrey and the South East, has launched the Pan London Early Years Sector Skills (PLEYSS) training programme to develop skills within the Early Years sector in the London area.

Funded by the Mayor of London and the European Social Fund, the initiative will support adults and young people to gain relevant skills and qualifications and find work in the Early Years sector. Open to those aged 16 upwards who are unemployed and living in London, the programme offers two different learning routes, with one available for those wishing to pursue home-based childcare, childminders or nannies and the other for the traditional nursery setting. Learners will come out with recognised qualifications, with individuals that complete the programme guaranteed an interview at the end of their training and six months mentoring.

Equipping learners and diversifying the sector

The PLEYSS training programme was made in response to the need to provide individuals with employment opportunities in London, highlighted by the Mayor of London and European Social Fund. It aims to diversify the sector workforce and will equip learners with the skills, knowledge and experience needed to progress into full-time employment.

Professional Training Solutions has also launched its Early Years Vacancy Portal for employers to post available job openings. Potential learners can therefore see opportunities across the capital, and employers have a place to advertise their roles directly to those interested in working in the Early Years sector.

Jackie Denyer, Founder and Managing Director of Professional Training Solutions, commented: “The Early Years sector plays an important role in helping children reach their full potential, and is an incredibly rewarding sector to work in. However, it’s facing a significant skills shortage. Training programmes are not limited to just those leaving school, and the early years sector isn’t just for females. PLEYSS is an opportunity for individuals to reskill and pursue a career that they are passionate about.”

Joanne McCartney, Deputy Mayor for Education and Childcare, said: “High quality Early Years provision is crucial to providing children with the best start in life. From childminders to nursery workers, all Early Years Practitioners play a vital role in supporting young children and their parents. Many have continued this incredible work throughout the pandemic, in the face of great challenges. However, we know the sector is suffering from a significant skills shortage and that many vacancies in Early Years settings are going unfilled. That’s why I’m pleased that City Hall has partnered with the European Social Fund to invest in the Pan London Early Years Sector Skills training programme. This important initiative will help attract new practitioners and provide them with the key skills and qualifications needed for a rewarding career working with young children.”

The programme is available in the following boroughs: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Bexley, Brent, Bromley, Camden, Croydon, Ealing, Enfield, Greenwich, Hammersmith and Fulham, Hackney, Haringey, Harrow, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth, Lewisham, Merton, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth and Westminster.

To sign up or find out more, please visit the PLEYSS website here https://pleyss.co.uk/.

About Professional Training Solutions

Founded in 2006 by a group of Directors with significant experience in government funding and training, Professional Training Solutions provides professional apprenticeship courses and training programmes across London, Surrey and the South East.

Since its inception, Professional Training Solutions has continued to grow and is a leading training provider across a range of sectors. Professional Training Solutions recognises that each employer is unique and works with them to deliver training solutions that meet business needs. To learn more, visit the PTS website: https://www.protrain-solutions.co.uk/

