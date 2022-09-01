Proptech company looks to revolutionise UK real estate agencies with AI matching and productivity tools

New offices in London mark Property Raptor’s plans to ramp up growth in the UK market, after successful rollout to Chestertons and Savills

LONDON, UK; September 1st 2022: Property Raptor, the AI-driven, real estate software innovator, today announced its launch into the UK property market. With uncertainty around the UK property market increasing, the company is on a mission to help maximise sales for both agencies and agents.

Noticing a continued reliance on paper-based methods, spreadsheets, siloed systems and inefficient ways of capturing data, Property Raptor was launched to give time back to agents and remove guesswork from sales. The company, led by CEO Justin Lau, helps real estate professionals to nurture customer relationships, automate sales, and close more deals.

Justin Lau CEO Property Raptor

Property Raptor’s Salesforce-powered CRM software uses advanced ‘two-way AI matching’ to automatically match properties that suit prospective clients based on their search criteria. It contains a host of productivity tools for agencies to engage prospects, deliver exceptional customer service, and manage all processes in a trusted end-to-end solution. The results include an average lift of 43% in data accuracy and an 18% decrease in average length of sales cycle across customers’ client base.

Property Raptor currently operates in more than 40 countries, supporting agencies across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company’s client roster includes internationally renowned property firms including Savills, JLL, Century 21, Remax and Chestertons. Property Raptor has raised $7.5m in funding so far.

Property Raptor is backed by IMS Digital Ventures, the venture capital arm of Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Group. IMS Digital Ventures has supported Raptor in developing its real estate software platform.

Commenting on the UK launch, Justin Lau, CEO of Property Raptor, said: “With the UK and global market facing a great deal of uncertainty, and the cost of living crisis a growing burden, agents need to be hot on their client relationships and processes to close deals. But many are getting bogged down with laborious tasks.

“Outdated records, lost or siloed data and time-consuming manual processes lead to so much wasted time - and these methods are still far more common than you would think,” Lau continued. “It was clear to me that these inefficiencies in the real estate industry were a source of great frustration among agents and loss of revenue among agencies – let alone resulting in end clients being under serviced. By breaking into the UK proptech market, we hope to address each of the pain points faced by the industry and transform operations - all while providing a seamless user journey for agents and buyers.”

Chris Liem, Owner of Engel & Volkers Hong Kong, commented: “We have been working with Property Raptor over the past few years and have been very impressed with its world-class services. We can clearly see that the company is one step ahead of its competitors when it comes to innovative proptech services. Our team has been able to make better business decisions thanks to vital KPI tracking across different activities, alongside improved visibility due to better access to information.”

Anastasios Papadopoulos, CEO IMS Digital Ventures, said: “Implementing the right technology can unleash new business potential. So, for the UK proptech scene, this is a fantastic move by Property Raptor, opening up the sector to a range of world-class tech. This will empower real estate agents to better match properties to clients, close deals more easily and, ultimately, allow them to navigate and scale during any downturn. Crucially, it will allow agencies to gain that competitive edge - at a competitive price too.”

About Property Raptor

Launched in 2019, Property Raptor is a leading international CRM, sales, and management software provider tailored for the modern real estate industry for both commercial and residential needs.

Backed by Integrated Management Systems (IMS), Property Raptor delivers flexible services for agents, agencies, and developers, in a secure and trusted environment. Property Raptor equips organisations with premium productivity tools, to engage prospects, automate sales, and ultimately close more deals. Clients include leading international real estate companies Chestertons, JLL, Savills and Engel & Volkers.

About IMS

Integrated Management Systems (IMS) is a global digital transformation agency, offering world-class technology services for data-driven strategies that transform businesses and generate measurable business value.

With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore, IMS helps clients generate measurable business value through digital transformation and marketing solutions, with deep expertise in blockchain, AI, web3, and data-driven growth marketing.

Part of the IMS group, IMS Digital Ventures is a venture capital firm with an investment portfolio valued at over USD 250 million. IMS Digital Ventures specialises in teaming up with visionary entrepreneurs to launch game-changing business ventures.

