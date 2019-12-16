World’s First 180 Micron Bend Insensitive Fibre Pushes Dimensions to an Unprecedented Lower Level

Miniaturized Optical Cables Are Key to Sustain Future Digital Developments

Milan, 16 December 2019 – Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, keeps sustaining future digital developments and introduces a bend insensitive single-mode optical fibre with 180µm outer diameter. Prysmian’s BendBrightXS 180µm will enable an unprecedented level of cable miniaturization and confirms Prysmian commitment to support the evolution of high-density optical networks.

We are living in a time of technological transformation. As new technologies like 5G, IoT and augmented reality evolve, our optical networks must quickly adapt to meet new demands for increased capacity, higher density and lower latency. Bend insensitive fibre optic cables are a crucial part of the world’s shift towards flexible and reliable connectivity, and with their extreme fibre count and reduced diameter, they also make installation faster and more cost effective.

BBXS-180µm diameter fibre will enable new cable systems with extreme fibre density and smaller diameter. In 2009, Prysmian introduced BendBrightXS 200µm, the first-ever commercialised bend insensitive single-mode optical fibre, especially designed for high density access networks. Since then, reduced diameter fibres have opened an innovative gateway for many new cable systems applicable to a variety of network configurations.

“Leveraging its proprietary BendBrightXS technology, Prysmian is reaching a new milestone in fibre miniaturisation“ says Philippe Vanhille, Executive Vice President Telecom Business at Prysmian Group “BBXS-180µm will enable cable designers to offer strongly reduced cable dimensions and yield industry record cable density.” The dimensional reduction of 180µm fibre corresponds to half of the cross-section area of legacy 250µm single-mode fibre while preserving a 125µm glass diameter. BBXS-180µm is fully compliant with G.652 and G.657.A2 global standards, and it can be spliced with any legacy standard single-mode fibre.

With its advanced ColorLock-XS coating system, BBXS-180µm ensures excellent bending performance and mechanical reliability.

Prysmian has invested for many years in R&D and product innovation, and this high level of technical expertise has allowed the Group to reach this new milestone, so to be able to offer its customers world best solutions of truly high quality, thus meeting the evolving needs of global connectivity which has a critical economic and social importance.

Network operators must act today to support the worldwide demand of tomorrow, and BBXS-180µm is expected to open new opportunities for high fibre count cables that are high-density, physically compact, and easily deployable for future-fit networks.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

