Sirocco HD cables provide the smallest diameters and highest fibre densities for microduct cables

Milan, 4 February 2020 – Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, launches its Sirocco High Density range of microduct cables, providing world record diameters and fibre densities for blown microduct cables. The new range boasts fibre densities of up to 10.5 fibres per mm2, enabling increased fibre count cables to be offered for standard microduct sizes.

Sirocco HD microduct cables utilize Prysmian’s BendBright-A2 200µm single-mode (ITU-T G.657.A2) bend insensitive fibre, providing a solution that’s ready for evolved systems and truly future-proof. “Bend-insensitive fibre optic cables are a crucial part of the world’s shift towards flexible and reliable connectivity” states Ian Griffiths, Director R&D Telecom Business at Prysmian Group “With their extreme fibre count and reduced diameter, Sirocco HD microduct cables make installation faster, more cost effective and more sustainable by reducing the impact on carbon footprint. Designed for installation into microducts, they are perfectly fit for blowing in high density access, FTTx and 5G networks.”

Available in fibre counts from 96 to 552 and conforming to international standards for optical and mechanical performance, the Sirocco HD cables also benefit by the use of Prysmian’s PicoTube technology making them up to 20% smaller than previously available microduct cables. This makes it possible to install more fibres into congested duct space, and enables the use of smaller ducts for new installations, resulting in lower installation costs and the use of less raw materials. This provides benefits for both the total cost of network deployment and the environmental footprint.

With these cables Prysmian Group continues to prove that it truly is a global manufacturer that leverages on its worldwide knowledge and capabilities to respond to the always growing technological challenges that its customers are facing. Sirocco HD product enhancements show the Group’s commitment to respond to the evolving needs of the market and to offer a scalable solution that’s high-density, physically compact, and easily deployable for a future-fit solution.

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

