The project, awarded by CFE, will bring high-speed connection to 52 cities in the country

Milan, 15 January 2020 – Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded a new contract worth about $38 million by the Government-owned Company Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) for the project “Proyecto de Conectividad Fibra Óptica Red Eléctrica Inteligente REI” in Mexico.

This is the largest project ever launched by the Government in Mexico in terms of cable supply, and it will connect remote regions in the Country with high-speed broadband. It includes the design, supply and installation of a minimum of 9,800 fkm of OPGW cables and 5,100 fkm of ADSS cables. OPGW cables will be produced in the Group’s plant in Vilanova i la Geltrù, Spain, while ADSS cables will be produced in the plant located in Durango, Mexico, witnessing once again Prysmian’s ability to leverage on its global organisation, and the great teamworking ability of its LATAM, HQ and OPGW Business Unit organizations.

For this project, Prysmian took part in an international tender, involving several local and overseas producers. “We wouldn’t have been able to succeed in this project without the extremely efficient cooperation among our local sales team and global operations, R&D, procurement, logistics and legal teams,” stated Juan Mogollon, CEO LATAM at Prysmian Group. “Support from all of them was key to reaching this outstanding result.”

“This contract is a significant milestone for Prysmian in Mexico, a country in which we have been present for years, and in which we invested,” added Philippe Vanhille, Executive Vice President Telecom Business. “Mexico and Central America offer considerable scope for development in all telecom sectors in the near future, with broadband Internet subscribers constantly growing. The investments we made in this area in the past few years have been key to helping Prysmian be ready to meet the subsequent increase in market demand and support its customers in the region.”

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

