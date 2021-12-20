Record-breaking Sirocco Extreme Range of microduct cables has been enhanced with latest addition

Milan, 20 December 2021 – Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has extended its Sirocco Extreme range of microduct cables to include its latest 576f cable. Sirocco Extreme cables provide world record diameters and fibre densities for blown microduct cables.

Sirocco Extreme

The new cable boasts 576 fibres in a diameter of 8.2mm, providing a fibre density of 10.9 fibres per mm2, and can be installed into a 10mm duct. Sirocco Extreme microduct cables utilise Prysmian’s BendBrightXS 180µm single-mode (ITU-T G.657.D, G.657.A2) bend insensitive fibre fully compatible for splicing with any standard fibre, offering a truly future-proof solution that is prepared for evolved systems.

“Bend-insensitive fibre optic cables are a crucial part of the world’s shift towards flexible and reliable connectivity,” said Ian Griffiths, Director R&D Telecom Business at Prysmian Group. “With their extreme fibre count and reduced diameter, Sirocco Extreme microduct cables make installations faster and more cost-effective. Designed for installation into microducts, they are ideally suited for blowing in high density access, FTTx and 5G networks.”

Available in fibre counts from 192 to 576 and conforming to international standards for optical and mechanical performance, the Sirocco Extreme cables benefit from the use of Prysmian’s PicoTube technology. This makes them up to 15% smaller than Sirocco HD microduct cables, Prysmian’s previously record holding 200µm microduct cables. As a result, it is possible to install more fibres into a congested duct space and smaller ducts can be used for new installations, reducing installation costs and the use of less raw materials. This provides further benefits of a decreased total cost of network deployment and smaller environmental footprint.

With these cables, Prysmian Group continues to leverage its worldwide knowledge and capabilities to respond to the ever-growing technological challenges that its customers face. Sirocco Extreme product enhancements highlight the Group’s commitment to responding to the evolving needs of the market and offering a scalable, future-proof solution that is high-density, physically compact, and easily deployable.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €10 billion, about 28.000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

