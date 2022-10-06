3M and Discovery Education to Recognize Scientific Innovation with Strongest Potential to Positively Impact the World

ST. PAUL, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 3M and Discovery Education announced public voting is now open for the Improving Lives Award, a special recognition awarded as a part of the annual 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist). From now through October 14, 2022, students, teachers, parents, and other members of the public can vote once per day here for the innovation from the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge they believe has the greatest potential to make a positive impact on the world.

“The 3M Young Scientist Challenge exemplifies the positive impact that future scientists are already having on the world,” said Karina Chavez, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at 3M. “3M remains committed to equity in education and we are thrilled to invite science fans and advocates everywhere to vote now and support our finalists as they build on their passion for science. We look forward to what these finalists can achieve and are excited to name the recipient of the 2022 Improving Lives Award."

In June, the top ten finalists were named for the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge – now in its fifteenth year as the nation’s premier science competition – recognizing outstanding innovations from young scientists in grades 5 - 8. Each finalist will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to work with a 3M scientist who will mentor them as they evolve their invention from idea to prototype.

The winners of both the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge and the Improving Lives Award will be revealed during an awards banquet at 3M’s Global Headquarters in St. Paul, Minn. on October 18, 2022. The public is invited to watch the final event live on social media here.

The 2022 Improving Lives Award winner will receive a unique destination trip, and the grand prize winner of the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge will receive $25,000, a unique destination trip, and the prestigious title of America’s Top Young Scientist. In 2021, by public vote, 14-year-old Samarth Mahapatra from Marietta, Ga. was named the recipient of the Improving Lives Award. Inspired by his great aunt who had to give up her love for cooking due to glaucoma-induced blindness, Samarth’s project, “Accessibility Friendly Guidance System for Optimal Cooking Operations based on Machine Learning,” deployed edge computing and advanced vision algorithms to help those with vision impairments cook with ease.

“The finalists in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge demonstrate how students are already changing the world for the better and finding real-world solutions through STEM,” said Amy Nakamoto, general manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. “At Discovery Education, we help students discover their inner curiosity about the world and the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is a tremendous example of how students bring science to life. We encourage the public to explore the incredible work of the 2022 finalists and Improving Lives Award contenders.”

The award-winning 3M Young Scientist Challenge supplements the 3M and Discovery Education program – Young Scientist Lab – which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them. All the resources are also available through the Young Scientist Lab Channel and in the Social Impact Partnerships channel on Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform.

To learn more about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and meet this year’s finalists, visit youngscientistlab.com.

