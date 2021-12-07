Dover, N.H., USA - A new partnership between QA Cafe and prpl Foundation will expand the performance and security for broadband Wi-Fi routers and gateways with enhanced automated testing. QA Cafe’s CDRouter test solution for broadband, enterprise edge and Wi-Fi gateways provides repeatable, automated testing of prplWare open-source CPE software that can be easily replicated for self-testing by developers. The partnership will bring expanded self-testing to a broader community of developers and across more diverse devices and networks adopting the prplWare platform.

“As end-user expectations continue to rise, the momentum of meshing and orchestrating devices in the home will accelerate innovative hybrid features leveraging both the Cloud and embedded software,” said Arnaud Bensaid, Marketing Chair at prpl Foundation. “Developers using the prplWARE open-source CPE stack, which enables CSPs to differentiate their services and update software, will now benefit from automated self-testing to ensure reliability and high-performance.”

“We’re very proud to be a part of the work prpl Foundation is doing,” said Timothy Winters, CTO at QA Cafe. “The move towards open-source broadband gateways and Wi-Fi routers is an important step for the industry, and prpl Foundation is leading the way here. By combining that with testing of both the open-source code itself and the final carrier-grade products, the partnership gives Operators and OEMs greater confidence in their solutions, ultimately creating a better experience for end-users.”

QA Cafe’s CDRouter is a comprehensive and powerful automated test solution focused on feature, security, and performance testing for broadband and enterprise edge gateways, Wi-Fi and mesh systems, and other CPE. As the industry standard for testing complex networking devices, it is used by hundreds of networking companies worldwide, from chipsets to OEMs to service providers.

prplWare is open-source software that harmonizes Broadband CPE interfaces with open-standard APIs, serving as base implementation for Operators’ CPE firmware. This software stack drives the deployment of in-home services such as Wi-Fi Alliance’s EasyMesh standard or the Broadband Forum’s User Services Platform (USP/TR-369).

With this new partnership, adopters of the prpl Foundation’s prplWare and other prpl projects can expect the open-source reference code meets the highest standards for performance, security, and protocol interoperability. In addition, implementers can use the test results to replicate and compare their own testing during development and before deployment in the field.

Those interested in testing their prpl-based solutions can reach out to QA Cafe at www.qacafe.com/contact/.

About QA Cafe

QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of network testing solutions and analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and enterprise IT. You can find QA Cafe on the web at www.qacafe.com.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to Open-Source and Open-APIs, with particular focus on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized Open-Source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl is enabling a Service Delivery Ecosystem including innovative 3rd -party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

