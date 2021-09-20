User-focused iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T software is the most comprehensive, flexible and contemporary range of mailing solutions in the market today

London, 20 September, 2021 Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of the iX-Series franking solutions and S.M.A.R.T. Essential mail management software in the U.K. Designed and built to meet the needs of small, medium and large businesses across a variety of industry verticals, the iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T. (Shipping, Mailing, Accounting, Reporting, and Tracking) Essential software meet the latest Royal Mail Mailmark® requirements. The new mailing solutions are part of the commitment by Quadient to support businesses and maintain market leadership by offering additional features and continuous technology updates in line with postal compliance across the globe.

Quadient Introduces iX-Series Mailing Systems and S.M.A.R.T. Essential Mail Management Software to the U.K. Market

“We are delighted to introduce to the U.K. market Quadient’s most technologically advanced mailing systems that are fully compliant with the latest requirements of the Royal Mail,” said Duncan Groom, chief operating officer for the UK and Ireland, Quadient. “The iX-Series franking machines and S.M.A.R.T. software offer flexibility and optimised efficiency while maintaining job integrity, reducing operational expenses, eliminating risk and transforming mailing operations from a cost centre to a profit centre.”

The iX-Series solutions are Quadient’s most technologically advanced franking machines to date in the UK and are available in three models, the iX-3, iX-5 and iX-7. The S.M.A.R.T. Essential software compliments all iX-Series models. S.M.A.R.T. provides consolidated and organised mail management that streamlines workflows and reduces the equipment footprint—all from a single dashboard. The iX-Series line and S.M.A.R.T includes:

Throughput speed and productivity improvements

Connectivity flexibility, increased bandwidth and meets latest communication protocols and data encryption requirements

Expanded weighing device options

Enhanced environmental performance – Meets latest Energy Star compliance requirements

A powerful shipping application that allows organisations to process parcels using Royal Mail Parcel services

Royal Mail compliance enables Mailmark postage discounts up to 29% versus stamps

Postage expense reporting that tracks spending, supporting budgets, handling charges and surcharges, as well as an unlimited number of accounts or departments

Chargeback accounting for the billing of vendors, customers or departments for mailing and shipping costs, recouping postage spend that otherwise may slip through the cracks

An intuitive mailing experience that takes features from a traditional mailing system control panel and applies them to an all-in-one interactive PC based user experience

Standard and customised reporting, with real-time item tracking, ensuring complete delivery details of every parcel

For more information on the iX-Series and S.M.A.R.T., visit https://go.quadient.com/prix.

