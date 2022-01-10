Quadient included on three Lots for patient/citizen communications and engagement solutions

London, 10 January, 2022 Quadient UK, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, has been named as a supplier on three Lots of the NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) Patient/Citizen Communications and Engagement Solutions Framework.

NHS SBS provides corporate services to the NHS. It partners with NHS organisations to improve efficiency, generate cost savings and transform corporate services.

NHS SBS’ team of procurement specialists source healthcare and corporate services through an extensive portfolio of framework agreements, designed to ensure ease of access. The framework agreements offer a compliant route to market for NHS and public sector organisations, with typical savings of c.15%.

Craig Spencer, Quadient’s Public Sector Strategy Director for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be named as a supplier on the communications and engagement solutions framework. Quadient remains a trusted advisor to UK public sector organisations for physical and digital communications, improving frontline services for patients and citizens, whilst reducing costs. We look forward to helping organisations across the NHS implement efficient, value-add communications solutions.”

As part of the NHS’ long term plan for digitisation, the new framework aims to provide a simple, efficient and compliant route to market for the supply of communication methods to engage with patients, citizens and the workforce. With a contract value of up to £250 million, it will provide access to communications, alerts, reminders and appointment technology through a range of communications channels that take a ‘digital first’ approach, but that maximise inclusion by also offering traditional methods such as telephone, mail and SMS.

The framework is split into nine Lots. Quadient has been appointed on three:

Lot 1: Online (Digital) communication

Lot 3: SMS

Lot 6: Hybrid mail

For the next two to four years, Quadient will help NHS organisations procure hybrid mail services including ad-hoc and bulk mail, solutions for omnichannel communications delivery, and automated digital communication services including mobile messaging.

Adam Nickerson senior category manager of digital and IT at NHS SBS commented:

“The coronavirus pandemic has added to the complexity of patient appointments and waiting lists. Our Patient/Citizen Communications & Engagement Solutions framework is designed to respond to the need within the NHS for better pre and post appointment communications, to reduce the backlog of urgent appointments and improve the patient journey, pathway and care.

“Replacing the Communications, Appointments, Reminders & Alerts framework, this revised agreement is for the supply of communication methods to engage with patients, citizens and the workforce across NHS organisations and wider public sector bodies. It provides access to market leading communication tools encompassing alerts, reminders and appointment technology that support healthcare professionals to deliver effective and efficient clinical care.

“Critically, with appointment solutions on offer encompassing traditional communication methods like phone, mail, email and SMS, alongside appointment technology via digital first communication channels such as patient self-service booking solutions, the framework ensures organisations can be more inclusive of patient preferences by offering them a greater number of ways in which they can interact, make and respond to medical appointments. In addition, NHS trusts can use the framework to commission Friends and Family Test surveys to understand whether patients are happy with the service provided, or where improvements are needed.”

-Ends-

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalised connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About NHS Shared Business Services

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) was created in 2004 by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to deliver corporate services to the NHS. A unique joint venture with Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital services and software development, it makes life easier for NHS employees, patients and suppliers, and delivers value for money to the taxpayer.

Proud members of the NHS family, NHS SBS provides finance & accounting, procurement and workforce services to more than half the NHS in England. Sharing common values and unity of purpose with the rest of the NHS family, its solutions are underpinned by cutting-edge technologies and the teams’ expertise, in-depth understanding of the NHS, and commitment to service excellence.

Media Contact

Finn Partners

Quadient@finnpartners.com