As featured in Qualcomm's 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

Million Girls Moonshot is a transformative, nationwide initiative that’s re-imagining who can engineer, who can build and who can invent. It aims to inspire and prepare the next generation of innovators by engaging one million more girls in STEM learning opportunities through after-school and summer programs by 2025. The Moonshot aligns with our Company’s goal to increase diversity of talent in the STEM workforce pipeline.

Through a collaborative funding model, the Moonshot provides grants to every state in the country through the 50 State After-school Network to help them support equity-focused, hands-on STEM learning experiences to students in after-school programs. Qualcomm’s support of the Moonshot’s inaugural year during a global pandemic was instrumental in building a successful foundation towards empowering one million girls with an engineering mindset.

Highlights of the Moonshot’s first-year impact include:

Connected nearly 400,000 students, including more than 160,000 girls, in 20,990 after-school STEM programs to the Moonshot curricula

Engaged 612 new state network level partners

Provided resources and experts to STEM-related conferences hosted by 43 state networks, reaching 11,000 after-school and summer leaders and providers

Awarded $1.3 million to all 50 State After-school Networks

As we look ahead to year two, Qualcomm will continue to support the Moonshot’s efforts to provide STEM programming in the 50 State After-school Networks. Additionally, we will look to focus our support in a few key areas including empowering STEM leadership in young women, amplifying female inventors and education.

Learn more at www.milliongirlsmoonshot.org/inspiring-inventors

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report