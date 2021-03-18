This online free seminar will also introduce QC LiveCheck® application, Quality Clouds new application on the Chrome Web Store which lets users check code real time in the Salesforce Developer Console

London, 18/03/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, has announced their next Salesforce free webinar entitled “Accelerating Salesforce Code Reviews”, which will be raising an overview of how such automation can super charge your whole SDLC and give your developers more time to code new functionality. The webinar will be held on Thursday, March 25th at 4 GMT.

Accelerating Salesforce Code Reviews

This online seminar will be exploring the advantages of automation versus the manual approach to code reviews. Salesforce Architects, Platform Owners and Release Managers will find it especially useful as it will provide them insights about how to cut time spent on code reviews while ensuring quality code in their orgs according to best practices and how to gain control over the development processes deadlines.

As a significant attraction, Quality Clouds will be also introducing QC LiveCheck® App, an application designed to ensure higher quality code while allowing developers to cut down the amount of time spent on code reviews significantly. It also provides on the job training, letting developers learn as they code. The app checks code real time against a curated database of hundreds of rules, with the opportunity to add additional custom rules.

The seminar will be presented by Taher Dahodwala, Customer Success Manager, and Alex Walmsley, Marketing Strategist and CRM platform Manager at Quality Clouds. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can ask their burning questions.

To register for the webinar, please click the link below:

https://bit.ly/3bCiJ0G

To find out more about QC LiveCheck® application, including a free trial, please click the link below:

https://bit.ly/30yKIIe

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

Contact Information

Quality Clouds

Lucía Blanco Picó

Senior Marketing Manager

lblanco@qualityclouds.com

00 34 626 79 43 66