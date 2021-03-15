This online free seminar will be based on the 2021 edition of Quality Clouds’ yearly ServiceNow Development Report and will show attendees what challenges to look out for this year

London, 15/03/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, has announced their next free webinar entitled “Benchmarking ServiceNow for 2021”, which will be raising an overview of last year’s ServiceNow instance trends, paying attention on some interesting challenges around vital areas like security. The webinar will be held next Thursday, March 18th at 4 GMT.

Benchmarking ServiceNow for 2021 webinar

Especially created for all ServiceNow users, this online seminar's goal is to show attendees how they can best prepare through some different data and analysis about how ServiceNow teams have fared throughout 2020.

The webinar is based on the 2021 edition of Quality Clouds’ yearly ServiceNow Development Report, which contains ServiceNow development benchmarks and trends with a detailed analysis and insight into how ServiceNow platforms have evolved over 2020, highlighting common platform issues and providing a view of the average instance.

The seminar will be presented by Chris Riggs, Customer Success and PreSales, and Alex Walmsley, Marketing Strategist and CRM platform Manager at Quality Clouds. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can ask their burning questions.

To register for the webinar, please click the link below:

https://bit.ly/2N9xMFA

To download the Quality Clouds’ yearly ServiceNow Development Report, please click the link below:

https://bit.ly/3bFrWWb

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

