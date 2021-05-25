This webinar will be looking at how to build an easy to maintain and scalable Service Catalog that is optimized for end users

London, 25/05/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform designed to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, will be looking at how best to create a ServiceNow Catalog and avoid common mistakes. The webinar will be aired on 27th May at 4pm BST and the first 5 sign-ups will get a free one hour consultation session with Quality Clouds ServiceNow experts.

Avoiding Common ServiceNow Catalog Mistakes Webinar

From experience of a vast range of different instances, Quality Clouds has noted some trends and common mistakes that are made when creating and expanding catalogs that can make them unintuitive to end users, resulting in lower adoption and lost time. The webinar will be focusing in and exploring some of these as well as proposing possible solutions to those involved in their design and upkeep.

This free webinar is especially addressed to ServiceNow Platform Owners and Architects plus Administrators, who are interested in optimizing their catalogs and increasing their usability. Attendees can also discover how to reduce risks by avoiding common mistakes and some suggestions for better structuring their catalog.

The seminar will be presented by Alex Lleixa, ServiceNow Architect at Quality Clouds. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can quiz our experts.

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

