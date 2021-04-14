In this online seminar, running on the 22nd April, Quality Clouds will be discussing how automating controls can prevent risks and let companies build strong Salesforce and ServiceNow setups

London, 14/04/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, has announced its next free webinar, Implementing Quality into Regulated Environments, running at 4pm BST on the 22nd April. The seminar will be focused on how to react to constant financial and time pressures in SaaS teams. Particular focus will be given to the situation with the financial services industry, though the lessons provided will be useful to organizations of many different sizes.

Implementing Quality into Regulated SaaS Environments

One of the principal questions the free webinar will address is how quality can be justified by SaaS teams, proving that it is not just a luxury but a necessity. There will also be an exploration of how to roll out quality with minimal impact on other functions.

Another primary driver is the impact that quality has on governance, risk and compliance, as it allows managing risk, accelerating development and saving costs from day one. This is why this webinar is specially addressed to Platform Managers, Architects and Risks Managers. As will be discussed, quality has a significantly positive impact on derisking platforms and providing extra control.

The seminar will be presented by Nick Gordon, Quality Clouds Sales Director, with many years of experience delivering technology solutions to the financial services industry. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can quiz our experts.

To register for the webinar, please click the link below:

https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/webinar-implementing-quality

Book a Demo

If you’re not familiar with Quality Clouds, and how we make SaaS management easier, cheaper and more reliable you can book a quick demo in any of the following links:

https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/servicenow

https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/salesforce

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

Contact Information

Quality Clouds

Lucía Blanco Picó

Senior Marketing Manager

lblanco@qualityclouds.com

00 34 626 79 43 66