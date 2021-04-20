This webinar will be diving into how to reduce platform inefficiencies by creating a centralized group responsible for ServiceNow decisions

London, 20/04/2021: Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, will be exploring the concept of creating a Center of Excellence as a way to create an effective governance strategy in its new free ServiceNow webinar, which will be aired on 29th April at 4pm BST.

Running a ServiceNow Center of Excellence Webinar

Creating a centralized group responsible for ServiceNow decisions ensures responsiveness which will serve organizations well in tackling ever-evolving platform challenges. This is a key part of a digital transformation strategy to reduce inefficiencies and keep teams pointing in the same direction, meaning increased productivity.

As well as outlining the basics of what a Center of Excellence model might look like, Quality Clouds will be looking at how to effectively execute a governance strategy and avoid common issues. There will also be a look into some of the metrics managers may wish to be tracking in order to measure their success.

This free webinar is specially addressed to ServiceNow Platform Owners and Architects plus C-Level decision-makers, who are interested in cutting inefficiencies and making the most of their ServiceNow investment. Attendees can also discover how to reduce platform risk and drive user adoption and find out how to make it easier to grow their instances sustainably.

The seminar will be presented by Taher Dohadwala and Henry Fettes, Quality Clouds Customer Success Managers. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can quiz our experts.

To register for the webinar, please click the link below:

https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/webinar-running-servicenow-center-excellence

Book a Demo

If you’re not familiar with Quality Clouds, and how we make SaaS management easier, cheaper and more reliable you can book a quick demo by clicking in the following link:

https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/servicenow

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

Contact Information

Quality Clouds

Lucía Blanco Picó

Senior Marketing Manager

lblanco@qualityclouds.com

00 34 626 79 43 66