This free online seminar, running on the 20th May, will be based on data analysis run by Quality Clouds across multiple orgs and will highlight some of the most common issues affecting Salesforce org code and configuration

London, 17/05/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, have announced their next free webinar entitled “Dealing with 2021's Most Common Salesforce Issues”, which will be taking a look at which Salesforce best practices have been most ignored over the last year and some solutions that can be used to address them. The online seminar will be held Thursday, the 20th May at 4 PM BST | 5 PM CEST | 11 AM ET | 8 AM PT and the first 5 sign-ups will get a free one hour consultation session with Quality Clouds Salesforce experts.

Dealing with 2021's Most Common Salesforce Issues

The online session will be based on data analysis completed by Quality Clouds across multiple orgs which has highlighted some of the most common issues over the course of 2020 affecting Salesforce org code and configuration that can leave security vulnerabilities, affect performance or make the platform more unwieldy to manage. The webinar presenters will be reviewing this data and advising Salesforce users what to look out for and some solutions to potential issues.

This free webinar is specially addressed to Salesforce Platform Owners and Architects, who are interested in knowing which security policies many organizations should be making better use of and find out how to better optimize the platform architecture choices to cut inefficiencies and make the most of their Salesforce investment.

The webinar will be presented by Taher Dohadwala, Customer Success Manager and Alex Walmsley, Marketing Strategist & CRM Platform Manager at Quality Clouds. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can ask our experts for further explanations. The registration form is already enabled and can be accessed through the following link: https://bit.ly/3nz0SMj

For downloading Quality Clouds’ 2021 Salesforce Configuration Best Practice Guide, please, click in the following link: https://bit.ly/3faitGU

If you’re not familiar with Quality Clouds, and how we make SaaS management easier, cheaper and more reliable you can book a quick demo by clicking in the following link: https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/salesforce

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

