In this online seminar, running on the 17th June, Quality Clouds will be discussing with Salesforce MVP, Ines Garcia, about her experiences with agile and how this methodology can help deliver projects more successfully and at accelerated pace

London, 15/06/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, has announced its next webinar, Delivering Successful Salesforce Agile Projects, which will be taking a look at how to approach an Agile methodology in Salesforce to help DevOps teams to accelerate value delivery with new development techniques.

Delivering Successful Salesforce Agile Projects

This online free session, running at 4pm BST on the 17th June, will feature Ines Garcia, Agile coach and Salesforce guru, who recently published a book on the topic of how agile can be used for successful project delivery and preventing costly failures, entitled “Becoming more agile whilst delivering Salesforce”. As a special offer, the first 5 sign-ups who also attend the webinar will receive a free e-copy of Ines’s book.

This webinar is specially addressed to Salesforce Platform Owners, Architects, and Project Managers who are interested in learning how to manage Salesforce team capacity, discovering why good design and control mechanisms are vital to speedy delivery and finding out how to better prioritize project work for delivering successful projects.

Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can ask our guest for further explanations. The registration form can be accessed through the following link: https://bit.ly/3yDeETq

Book a Demo

If you’re not familiar with Quality Clouds, and how we make SaaS management easier, cheaper and more reliable you can book a quick demo by clicking in the following link: https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/salesforce

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

Contact Information:

Quality Clouds

Lucía Blanco Picó

Senior Marketing Manager

lblanco@qualityclouds.com

00 34 626 79 43 66