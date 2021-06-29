This free seminar, specially addressed for Architects and Platform Owners, will be digging into how to properly implement a structured CI/CD environment with controls to detect and reject technical debt and hidden risks

London, 29/06/2021 Quality Clouds, an end to end SaaS governance platform to streamline DevOps processes in ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint, has announced its next free webinar, “Accelerating ServiceNow Development with CI/CD”, on how to accelerate development in ServiceNow and increase transparency with automation. The seminar will be aired on 1st July at 4pm BST.

In this webinar, Quality Clouds will be analysing why it’s vital that organizations consider implementing CI/CD principles, especially with management demanding consistent feature delivery and tight deadlines, and why it would enhance development speed and flexibility, as features can be continuously developed and tested with a fast feedback loop achieved through automation of the testing and release process. There will also be exploration of how exactly to take those fledgling steps and create a more mature ServiceNow SDLC through some top tips and recommendations.

This free webinar is especially addressed to ServiceNow Architects and Platform Owners who are interested in learning how to properly implement a structured CI/CD environment with controls, drive stronger team collaboration and discover how to accelerate development and increase transparency with automation.

As a special offer, the first 5 sign-ups who attend the webinar will receive a free comprehensive profiling report about the state of their instance. Once the presentation is finished, there will be a question and answer session, where attendees can ask our guest for further explanations.

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

