London, United Kingdom, Friday 03 April 2020 Quality Clouds, a startup that helps enterprises quantify and manage the Technical Debt generated through configuration and customization of deployment of low-code no-code SaaS platforms such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Office365, today announced that it has raised a GBP1m seed round led by Adara Ventures.

Headquartered in London and Barcelona, the technology company plans to use the funds to enhance its product team, whilst strengthening its international profile.

Built as a continuous improvement tool for SaaS platforms (ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Office 365) Quality Clouds help organizations achieve greater control of and visibility over their SaaS production and pre-production environments. Quality Clouds continuously analyses these SaaS platforms to inventory the current customizations, identify development that diverges from vendor coding best practices, quantifying the impact of real-time code development decisions on the long term integrity, security, and upgradeability of the platform. The information is presented in rich dashboards and can also be sent to ServiceNow (SecOps, DevOps, Agile SDLC, GRC and CMDB), Jira, and Microsoft project management tools.

Quality Clouds focuses on increasing the quality of SaaS developments and operations for organizations that are concerned about the hidden costs of Technical debt Management, Automated code reviews and the total cost of ownership.

Enterprises are increasingly turning to best in class low-code no-code development platforms to manage their businesses and their relationships with employees and customers. Gartner estimates that by 2024, 65% of all application development activity will run on low-code no-code platforms [1].

“We are on a mission to help enterprises deliver high-quality SaaS implementations at scale by shining a light on the costly and problematic issue of Technical Debt. Before Quality Clouds, SaaS implementation Technical Debt has been a black box as most enterprises are unaware of the real financial and technical costs of the customization and configuration of SaaS implementations. We want to give enterprises the information they need to make impactful decisions about business-critical implementations and this new investment round will enable Quality Clouds to further capitalize on its position internationally and respond to global inbound demand,” explains Albert Franquesa, CEO & Co-founder of Quality Clouds.

Alberto Gomez, Managing Partner at Adara Ventures, says “Albert has shown tenacity and courage in taking on a complex element of the Enterprise software development cycle. We have been very impressed with the team’s product vision and traction with large enterprises globally, and the testimonials of users reinforce our belief that Quality Clouds has found a very strong product-problem fit. We are delighted to partner with Quality Clouds in their journey to deliver high-quality SaaS implementation for large enterprises.”

About the Company

Quality Clouds is a cloud-based software for the management of SaaS applications. Quality Clouds helps organizations deliver high-quality SaaS implementations with a continuous improvement toolset, and is available for ServiceNow, Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365. Headquartered in London, Quality Cloud has been driving quality SaaS implementations across all industries worldwide since 2017.

About the Venture

Founded in 2005, Adara Ventures is a Venture Capital firm investing in European Deep Tech companies, primarily in the early stages of development. With more than 170 million euros’ worth of assets under management and vast investment experience in the European Atlantic rim, Adara’s mission is to apply its investment and cross-border business development expertise to stimulate the growth of its investees in a bid to turn them into global leaders which deliver attractive returns for the firm’s investors. Half of Adara’s portfolio companies have either scaled from their home base to Silicon Valley or have reached an exit in that market. Adara’s investment strategy is focused primarily on segments related to cybersecurity and data analysis and management, with an impact on large and medium-sized companies in key economic sectors, such as banking, insurance, retail, media/entertainment, energy, healthcare, services and construction, among others.

