The new application, which will be available for the Chrome Web Store, will also be launched at London’s Calling on the 19th March, including a demonstration of how it works

London, 16/03/2021 Quality Clouds, a SaaS configuration analysis platform, has released a new application on the Chrome Web Store which lets users check code real time in the Salesforce Developer Console.

Salesforce LiveCheck Chrome Plugin

The application is designed to ensure higher quality code while allowing developers to cut down the amount of time spent on code reviews significantly. It also provides on the job training, letting developers learn as they code.

The app checks code real time against a curated database of hundreds of rules, with the opportunity to add additional custom rules. This lets users identify potential problems, from inconsistent naming schemes to security vulnerabilities, and converts these problems into actionable easy-to-understand results on the spot.

The QC LiveCheck® application also functions in conjunction with the newly released Quality Gates functionality. This lets developers isolate existing baseline issues and bad practices so that they can focus on preventing new issues from entering the platform.

Quality Clouds will be launching the application at London’s Calling, a London Salesforce community event on the 19th March. This will include a demonstration of how the tool works.

To find out more about QC LiveCheck® application, including a free trial, please click the link below:

https://bit.ly/30yKIIe

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

