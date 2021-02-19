The report, which contains ServiceNow development benchmarks and trends with a detailed analysis and insight into how ServiceNow platforms have evolved over 2020, will also be delivered in a webinar format

London, 19th February Quality Clouds, a SaaS configuration analysis platform, has released the latest annual edition of its ServiceNow Development Report. This year’s report is more comprehensive than ever before, drawing trends with previous years, highlighting common platform issues and providing a view of the average instance.

With 2020 being the year of the rise of remote working, SaaS platforms like ServiceNow became more important than ever before, taking on a central role against challenges such as COVID-19. With data from over 127 different instances, the report charts how such issues affected platform growth and quality throughout the year, as well as revealing concerning stats around issues like security vulnerabilities.

The report offers insights to platform owners looking to gauge their own setup against a benchmark and see some common areas of improvement across the industry. It also provides architects with the chance to see which are the top technical issues in some of the most popular applications.

Additionally, Quality Clouds has also announced a webinar based on the report which will be presented by Alex Walmsley, Marketing Strategist & CRM Platform Manager, and Chris Riggs, Customer Success & Pre Sales at Quality Clouds, who will be discussing how ServiceNow instances performed last year and what to look out for this year. The online seminar is scheduled to be aired Thursday, March 18th at 4 pm GMT.

The report is available to download now from the Quality Clouds site: https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/2021-servicenow-development-report

The webinar based on the report is already available here: https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/webinar-benchmarking-servicenow-2021

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds is a SaaS configuration analysis platform for ServiceNow, Salesforce & SharePoint with a specific focus on platform structure and best practice. It allows IT professionals to govern their SaaS development, understand platform inventory, automate code reviews, and build even better applications, increasing the development velocity and reducing the cost of change.

Quality Clouds uses its findings from the users’ SaaS platforms and allows them to easily integrate them into other platforms such as Jira, ServiceNow and Slack, in order to drive efficient development processes.

More information can be found at: https://www.qualityclouds.com/

Contact:

Lucía Blanco Picó

Senior Marketing Manager

lblanco@qualityclouds.com