Low cost solution to deliver connectivity to residential and commercial end users

Deployed successfully in multiple continents

Moscow, Russia, 06 October 2020 – Infinet Wireless has released the latest addition to its Point-to-Point (PtP) portfolio of the tried and tested Quanta family. Designed primarily for wireless links in the 5GHz band, Quanta 5-18 is capable of delivering an industry-first throughput of up to 460 Mbit/s in just 40 MHz of spectrum.

Powered by Infinet Wireless’ Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology, enabling it to increase network performance several folds, the new Quanta 5-18 also offers significant energy savings thanks to its low power consumption, and even faster deployment owing to its ease of installation.

Infinet Wireless logo

Delivering stable connection in the most difficult weather conditions, including extreme temperatures down to -40 °C, the solution is ideal for supplying last mile connectivity to enterprise and residential customers and for CCTV networks. It can be easily deployed on a lamp post, building facade, or historical centre and, unlike other wireless solutions which are often comprised of curved details that are hard to paint and impossible to cover with a film, Quanta Q5-18 can be painted over easily to blend with its surroundings.

“This highly reliable yet simple to operate and deploy solution – thanks to its innovative installation mechanism – will have a tangible impact on the ability of service providers to deliver the unfaltering and dependable internet services relied upon by end users globally”, said Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice-President at Infinet Wireless. “This has been achieved thanks to our advanced interference mitigation techniques, enabling the link to work seamlessly even in high interference environments, as found in densely populated cities, and of course its ability to offer the highest spectral efficiency and the highest performance possible in today’s wireless marketplace.

This new solution comes with a plug-and-play configuration and can be managed directly by Infinet Wireless network monitoring platforms. Additionally, users can access the company’s vast and growing educational platform which includes various courses on key wireless technologies, product installation guides, application areas, and more.

Infinet Wireless’ Quanta product family has already been deployed in multiple countries worldwide, including many countries in the Middle East and the LATAM regions, where it has significantly enhanced link performance and reach in dense urban locations, and in between cities, providing in excess of 200Mbps using only a 20 MHz channel size. In Mexico, for example, the University of Guanajanto deployed a number such a solution to link up its main campus with a remote one located more than 105 km away, delivering a staggering net throughput of more than 400 Mbps.

For more information about Quanta 5-18, please visit: https://quanta5.infinetwireless.com.

-Ends-

Media Contact Information:

Infinet Wireless

Ekaterina Safronova

+356 2034-15-14

e.safronova@infinetwireless.com

Proactive International PR

James Curry

+44 (0)1636 704888

infinetwireless@proactive-pr.com

About Infinet Wireless

Infinet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, Infinet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout. Listening to its customers for more than 26 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making Infinet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity.

With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, Infinet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with Infinet Wireless on social media: @InfinetW.