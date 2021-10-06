Leading litigators join forces to create specialist disputes practice

LONDON – Quillon Law, a specialist commercial disputes-only practice, officially launches in London this week, founded by a trio of leading City litigators, Michael Barnett, Mark Hastings and Mark Gill.

Working in the international commercial and financial markets, Quillon aims to resolve complex business and financial services disputes swiftly, commercially, and effectively, without the conflicts associated with larger law firms.

Each of the founding partners has strong reputations in their fields of expertise, having worked in some of the largest, most complex and high-profile commercial disputes fought in recent times, both in the UK and internationally.

Each has made his name with recognised City of London legal practices. Barnett and Gill were senior partners at Addleshaw Goddard, where Barnett was, until recently, the global head of litigation at that firm. Gill was previously lead partner in financial markets litigation.

Hastings, formerly a partner at Grosvenor Law and Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, worked for over a decade with both Gill and Barnett at Addleshaw Goddard, where he was head of civil fraud.

All are leaders in their areas of expertise, from multi-faceted international commercial fraud disputes to cases covering every aspect of the financial services industry, focusing on clients’ evolving needs, for whom delivery, agility, and flexibility count for everything.

Barnett said: “We are delighted to found Quillon Law. Our law firm is dedicated to meeting the needs of commercial clients, marshalling our collective judgment, expertise and experience. Combining our many years in the field, while keeping an eye on risks looming on the horizon, we aim to make our mark in handling complex commercial and financial disputes and fraud-related work.”

Barnett stressed the value of experienced counsel in challenging times for businesses: “When crisis strikes and the stakes are high, the immediate threat and accompanying complexities of a major dispute can be challenging for experienced and less experienced clients alike. We aim to bring our collective experience to help clients navigate these challenges, providing strategic advice, reassurance and positive action to take control of difficult situations.”

The firm aims to gain significant momentum in its first year, attracting clients looking for a more attentive and agile service and practitioners seeking to align their practices with a specialised, conflict-free platform for their work.

Hastings said: “I am proud to found the firm with Michael and Mark; each of us has in common a history of creating high-quality, motivated teams. Our aims and ambitions for the firm are aligned, in leading from the front, building the teams and tactics designed to succeed in any given case, taking the actions needed to deliver on litigation strategies, and so meet client needs.”

Gill added: “I am very pleased to be working with Michael and Mark again. I have great regard for them as lawyers. We look forward to helping clients with the support they need in challenging times.”

