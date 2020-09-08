Quortus access and core network products to be included with TLC Solutions 5G private network radio solutions

September 8, 2020, London, UK: Quortus Ltd, a leading provider of innovative private edge, LTE, and 5G network solutions, today announced that it has partnered with St. Augustine, Florida-based, TLC Solutions Inc, a provider of wireless network solutions for remote, rural, tactical and emergency deployments, to deliver 5G radios for private network deployment. This latest announcement builds on an effective 11-year partnership between the two companies, which has seen Quortus provide software-defined core network solutions to TLC Solutions for its 2G, 3G and LTE network systems.

Quortus has been working with TLC Solutions to provide its ECX Pack, ECX Access and ECX Core products as an integrated part of TLC Solutions’ wireless network systems. The combined offering delivers greater flexibility for private network deployments, particularly with regards to radio range and spectrum optimisation. TLC Solutions is currently integrating the Quortus’ feature-rich evolved packet core and its access management system as part of its 5G New Radio (NR) solution.

The Quortus architecture delivers on next-generation industry standard capabilities for distributed architectures, including support for Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS), Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), network slicing, and cloud-based operations. The key combination of Quortus software defined core networks with TLC Solutions’ software-defined radios delivers the ultimate flexibility for 5G deployments. Additionally, the unique architecture of the TLC Solutions’ 5G NR allows flexibility across bands and technologies allowing operators to migrate forward with technology, and to adjust to the spectrum available for operation.

Lee Sanders, President at TLC Solutions, said: “We are extremely proud of the longstanding partnership we have formed with Quortus. Its innovative products ensure that we continue to meet the very specific needs of our customers. We are excited to continue to see our partnership develop as we enter the next generation of wireless technology and see Quortus help TLC bring to market its private 5G network solutions and products.”

Mark Bole, CEO at Quortus, said: “There is tremendous interest in the potential of private 5G networks as enterprises across multiple vertical markets evaluate the new levels of efficiency and productivity they offer. We’re delighted to be extending our valued partnership with TLC to include private 5G networks, as we help organisations either migrate from private LTE networks, or build bespoke 5G infrastructure for the first time.”

TLC Solutions designs and deploys innovative radio access networks that are flexible across technology generation and spectrum to meet the needs of remote, rural, and tactical users for small, simple, and flexible private networks. The company serves a global customer base in the emergency, defence and public safety sectors.

The combined solution is targeted to be commercially available later this year.

About Quortus

Quortus is a pioneering UK company that is changing the mobile communications world using the best IT principles to create innovative mobile communication software that is easy to deploy, manage and scale. The company has created a software defined core network technology platform and a suite of products that covers 3GPP 4G, 3G and GSM standards, in addition to taking the lead with emerging technologies such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Private LTE and cellular core network virtualisation.

www.quortus.com

About TLC Solutions

TLC Solutions, Inc. is the leader in providing wireless network solutions designed specifically for portability, ease‐of‐use and tactical applications. Our networks support a variety of standards including LTE, UMTS, GSM, CDMA, EVDO, and Wi-MAX. As a testament to our excellence in products and services, The Small Cell Forum awarded TLC the “Small Cell Industry Social Impact Award” in 2014. TLC received this award as a result of our work on the Pre-positioned Expeditionary Assistance Kits (PEAK) systems developed for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief. www.tlcsolutions.us