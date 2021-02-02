New Regional Sales Executive and Solution Engineer will support Quortus U.S. expansion

2nd February 2021, California, US: Quortus Ltd, a leading provider of innovative private edge LTE and 5G network solutions, today announced the appointment of two new hires as the company expands its presence in the U.S. adding to its Mountain View, California base. Eamonn O’Kane joins Quortus as its new Solution Engineer, while Travis Coffey joins as Regional Sales Executive for North America. The new hires will support Quortus’ Head of Business Development for North America, Dennis Aguilar, who was appointed in August 2020.

Commenting on the appointments and expansion, VP of Sales Neil Dunham said, “Adding Travis and Eamonn to our team in the US will enable us to have a much greater customer intimacy and build on the progress of the last year. The opportunity in the North American market is a really exciting one for Quortus and investing in more resource locally will mean we can tailor our solutions effectively to better resolve our customers most pressing networking issues.”

Based on the East Coast, Eamonn holds over 20 years’ experience in the wireless telecoms and enterprise software sectors. As Solution Engineer for Quortus, Eamonn will be responsible for translating business challenges into technical solutions. Eamonn will oversee the solution design aspect of the sales engagement process with a focus on building and maintaining relationships with clients, as well as fostering partnerships with adjacent technology providers and ecosystem partners.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Travis also brings over 20 years of experience to Quortus. Travis is highly knowledgeable in sales, having serviced several global markets during his career. Primarily in the telecoms arena, Travis has focused on understanding and expanding new markets and establishing new accounts for several organisations, including Smiths Group, Pacific Power Group, and Raycap Inc. Travis will be responsible for sales in North America and will lead customer and partner engagement to deliver solutions that meet the needs and opportunities of Quortus’ customers and partners.

Quortus is a pioneering U.K. company that is changing the mobile communications world using the best I.T. principles to create innovative mobile communication software that is easy to deploy, manage and scale. The company has created a software defined core network technology platform and a suite of products that covers 3GPP 4G, 3G and GSM standards, in addition to taking the lead with emerging technologies such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Private LTE and cellular core network virtualisation.

