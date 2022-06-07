Gaining new market segments in clinical diagnostics – globally unique position as system supplier in laboratory diagnostics sector

Darmstadt, June 7, 2022 – R-Biopharm AG, a leading German biotechnology company operating on a global scale, announced the acquisition of AusDiagnostics. R-Biopharm is expanding its product portfolio with the addition of the Australian specialist and manufacturer of molecular biology multiplex diagnostics, extraction reagents, and laboratory automation equipment. The company is thereby unlocking new market segments in clinical diagnostics and continuing on its path of steady internationalization. “The existing and future molecular biology multiplex analysis platforms for syndrome testing from system supplier AusDiagnostics broadens our molecular biology expertise and perfectly complements our present clinical diagnostics portfolio,” states Christian Dreher, CEO of R-Biopharm. “The acquisition strengthens our position as a reliable partner for system solutions and offers our customers additional options for diagnostics.”

R-Biopharm acquires Australian lab equipment manufacturer and molecular biology multiplex specialist AusDiagnostics

Upon its establishment in 2006, the Australian company introduced its patented Multiplex Tandem PCR (MT-PCR) on the market. The current technology allows the simultaneous detection of up to 24 pathogens or resistance genes from a single sample, thus shortening the lengthy test procedure in human and animal diagnostics as well as environmental, agricultural, and food analysis. The analysis platform is used in laboratories and hospitals throughout the world for detecting a broad range of diseases.

AusDiagnostics CEO Scott Gilroy said that the transaction marked an exciting new chapter for the company: “Both AusDiagnostics and R-Biopharm AG share the same commitment to innovation in the biotechnology space. This acquisition strengthens AusDiagnostics and will accelerate our global presence. We’ve experienced tremendous, industry-leading growth over the past two years, which has been underpinned by our broad suite of innovative products, talented team, and incredible, loyal customers. Joining the R-Biopharm group will allow us to further build on this and continue to deliver exceptional products and service for our Australian and international customers.”

AusDiagnostics currently has 92 employees with offices in New Zealand, the USA, and Great Britain. Its production facilities in Australia and Great Britain supply a steadily growing network of more than 25 distributors and partners around the world – from which R-Biopharm expects further synergy effects for production as well as international service and support in its clinical diagnostics line.

About R-Biopharm

R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany’s leading biotechnology companies. It considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. The company’s aspiration is to provide the highest possible precision, safety, clarity and certainty with excellent products and solutions – in prevention, therapy and healing. Research and development at R-Biopharm has developed agile processes in order to take on new challenges to accompany a steadily growing world population into a new health era with sustainable solutions.

As an internationally recognized leader, R-Biopharm stands for the development of excellent technologies, products and solutions in the fields of Clinical Diagnostics, Nutrition Care and Food and Feed Analytics. R-Biopharm is the global market leader for test systems in the field of allergen analysis. The biotechnology company is known for its products that are of high importance for human health. To this end, it unites development, production and sales under one roof and is successfully represented in more than 120 countries worldwide – through 28 subsidiaries and 120 distributors. Founded in 1988, the family-run company employs a total of around 1,300 people worldwide (690 at its headquarters in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the “Sustainability Award” for sustainable and profitable growth. R-Biopharm is cultivating a value-oriented corporate culture and management and is family-run in the second generation. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is Christian Dreher.

