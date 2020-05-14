Acquisition creates perfect blend of market-leading technology and data

London, 14 May 2020 – Award-winning data and insight company REaD Group has today announced that it has acquired UK Changes’ market-leading data management platforms from its administrator.

REaD Group

Due to difficult market conditions, exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis, data specialists UK Changes was forced to go into administration during April. Reaching agreement with the administrators, REaD Group has taken over ownership and management of UK Changes’ assets, including its data management platforms, ukc>online and ukc>connect.

Taking ownership of these key assets enables REaD Group to combine UK Changes’ technical platforms with its leading data products, offering the best technology platform with the best data. The platforms will be incorporated into REaD Group’s product portfolio with immediate effect, and REaD’s experienced Operations and Account Management teams are working hard to ensure a smooth transition for current users of the products and delivering the high-quality service levels that REaD prides itself on.

The two key assets now owned by REaD are platforms ukc>online, a market-leading online data management platform with full technical and account management support; and ukc>connect, which offers a vast suite of data management tools and services for integrating with in-house and third party tools or website and e-commerce platforms.

“We are saddened by the liquidation of UK Changes,” commented Jon Cano-Lopez. “However, the opportunity to acquire these technically excellent platforms was not one we could overlook, and the combination of first-class platforms, unparalleled data and seamless API connectivity creates an incredibly strong offering for both businesses and marketers.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for users as we incorporate the new technology. The acquisition accelerates our development plans to provide seamless access to our broadening portfolio of assets giving both our existing and new customers greater choice and capability with which to deliver their campaigns.”

