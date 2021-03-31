First data hygiene product for Microsoft Dynamics 365 keeps customer data clean as data decay rate soars

London, 31 March 2021 – In an exciting industry collaboration, data and insight company REaD Group has joined forces with The Software Bureau, Royal Mail and Mortascreen to launch Clean Contacts, the first data hygiene product for users of Microsoft Dynamics 365, one the world’s largest CRM platforms for SMEs.

New research shows that the rate of data decay has accelerated by 0.5 percent per month, meaning that annual data decay now stands at 37.5 percent per year due to the impact of COVID-19 on the UK’s rate of mortality and home movers. In July 2020 the introduction of the stamp duty holiday resulted in the most buoyant property market since 2008 with a 10 percent year-on-year rise in home movers. Tragically, the pandemic has also led to a significant rise in the UK death rate, which is currently running 15 percent higher than average.

This high rate of data decay means it’s never been more important for SMEs to review the quality of their customer data and Clean Contacts is designed specifically to make data quality accessible to SMEs.

With personal data continually changing, keeping customer records up-to-date and accurate enables businesses to maximise sales and revenue opportunities, reduce the risk of bad debt, protect their brand from potential communication errors and minimise waste, all the while knowing they are GDPR compliant.

Hosted in Azure, Clean Contacts enables automated batch data cleansing of UK consumer data which enables Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers to identify if an individual has moved home, where they have moved to or if they have passed away. It draws from a pool of over 250 million verified, regularly updated records from REaD Group, Royal Mail and Mortascreen.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the first CRM platform to offer in-platform data hygiene, making the process less time-consuming, more efficient and significantly less risky as the data does not leave the Microsoft ecosystem. Clean Contacts is configured to work within API limits, little storage is required and there is an easy and transparent subscription pricing model starting at £51.75 per month.

Jon Cano Lopez, CEO of REaD Group, commented, “With the impact of the pandemic on data decay, data cleansing is becoming increasingly important, particularly for organisations that are increasing marketing activity at this time in order to keep customers engaged. That is why we are excited to be involved in this first ever industry collaboration to create a one-stop data hygiene solution for the customers of Microsoft Dynamics 365.”

Lucy Bourne, Partner Development Manager, Microsoft Business Applications, added, “We are delighted to welcome Clean Contacts onto the growing global ecosystem of solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers. The fact that we are the first platform to carry an in-platform data hygiene solutions demonstrates the importance we place on GDPR and best practice marketing. SMEs make up a large proportion of our customers in the UK and this will be a welcome solution for them to be able to clean and update their data quickly and easily – all within the safety of the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Clean Contacts is available now for users of Microsoft Dynamics 365. For more information about Clean Contacts and how you can access it please go to https://clean-contacts.co.uk/.

