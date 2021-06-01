Leading data management solution benefits from redesigned interface and improved performance

London,1 June 2021 – Data and insight company REaD Group has today announced a number of updates to its market-leading online, self-service data management platform, REaDOnline, including a transformational redesign.

REaDOnline enables brands and businesses of any size – from SME to enterprise – to efficiently and effectively manage and maximise the value of their customer and prospect data. Via REaDOnline, organisations can access the most comprehensive and trusted data available in the UK to validate, clean, update and enhance their data.

To further improve the platform, REaD Group has made a number of enhancements, including a completely redesigned interface, with a fresh and clean look and feel to deliver an enhanced user experience; and improved performance to make the platform more responsive and deliver improved processing capability.

For users, the reporting has been redesigned to provide a clearer top-level summary, while more options on how the results are presented - as stats or visually - have been added. The accompanying job results email will also have a new look. REaDOnline users will also enjoy an improved account area, including access to users, job history, costs and licenses.

“The launch of the new iteration of the REaDOnline platform raises the bar for self-service data management,” commented REaD Group’s CEO Jon Cano-Lopez. “By combining market-leading data with great tech and a user-friendly interface with guided data processing routines, new REaDOnline enables businesses of any size to optimise the quality of their data and ensure they are compliant with data legislation with ease.”

The new platform is now live with user guide and other support materials available to help existing and new users. To find out more about REaDOnline, visit the website here: https://readgroup.co.uk/services/trusted-solutions/read-online/ or get in touch with the REaD Group team at enquires@readgroup.co.uk.

