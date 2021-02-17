Data-led insight delivers greater understanding of donors to support charity’s growth

London, 17 February 2021 – Data and insight company REaD Group has announced that it is working with the Trussell Trust, supporting the good work the charity does through donor and volunteer engagement and fundraising.

Trussell Trust logo

The Trussell Trust is a charity that works to end the need for food banks in the UK. It supports a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres to provide emergency food and compassionate, practical support to people in crisis, while campaigning for long-term change to the structural issues that lock people into poverty.

Last year saw a period of significant growth for the charity, in part due to the Covid-19 crisis, and as a result they were keen to build on this growth and continue to secure more success from a fundraising perspective, as well as deepen their understanding of their supporters. There was also an immediate need to consolidate and form a comprehensive understanding of their supporter and volunteer data to unlock its full value.

REaD Group are providing a number of services to the Trussell Trust to help them achieve these objectives. An ongoing data quality service will ensure all supporter and volunteer data is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. Applying data insights will help the charity better understand its supporters, while the development of a One Supporter View (OSV) will enable them to understand and communicate more effectively and responsibly with supporters and volunteers.

A spokesperson from the Trussell Trust said, “Thanks to our work with REaD Group, we have been able to understand much better our supporters and remain agile to a fast-changing situation. It has also helped us to ensure that our marketing campaigns generate awareness of the work of food banks, highlight brand value and attract new supporters. This will be vital as we work in the long term to build a hunger free future.”

“We are proud to be a ‘helping hand’ and partner in helping to drive the future growth of the charity,” commented Jon Cano-Lopez, CEO, REaD Group. “Central to our ability to support the Trussell Trust’s requirements is our belief that everyone, regardless of whether they are a supporter or prospect, should be viewed and communicated with as an individual. Only through understanding these individuals is it possible to truly engage with them in a way that drives a desired outcome.”

