US-based cooperative of technology services providers RINA Wireless selects Summa Networks’ Subscriber Data Management solution for their mobile platform.

Uintah Basin, 14th June 2022 - RINA Wireless, leading provider of technology services in the United States, announces a partnership with Summa Networks to use its HSS (Home Subscriber Server) for IMS to leverage its mobile services. Summa Networks’ technology is a proven solution for MNOs, MVNEs, MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers to deliver voice and data solutions as well as IoT connectivity. Summa Networks’ carrier grade Subscriber Data Management suite is a feature-rich solution that combines LTE HSS, IMS HSS, HLR, UDM-UDR, AUSF in a single piece of software, allowing seamless interworking between 3G, 4G, 5G-NSA and 5G.

Summa Networks+RINA Wireless logo

“Our mobile platform services broad areas of the US territory, so we were looking for a comprehensive SDM technology that could help deploy our IMS solution while offering a future-proof roadmap to 5G. Summa Networks has delivered a solution that surpasses the market standards while keeping it cost-effective.” says Allen Bennion, Chief Operating Officer at RINA Wireless.

“Working with RINA Wireless is an absolute charm. Their technical expertise and their business vision make it a pleasure to help them evolve their offering into IMS services and beyond. We hope to keep serving Strata on their evolution to 5G as well as extend our solutions, like VoLTEinaBox, to the rest of RINA associates.” says Javier Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Summa Networks.

Summa Networks is sponsor of the Rural Wireless Infrastructure Summit, the conference organized by RINA Wireless and the Rural Wireless Association which brings together mobile and fixed rural wireless network operators from across the US, as well as infrastructure providers and vendors. The Summit takes place on June 27-29 in Park City, Utah.

About RINA Wireless

The Rural Independent Network Alliance, LLC (RINA) provides LTE Core hosting and CDMA switching for rural wireless carriers. The formation of RINA was conceived by the management of two rural wireless carriers, UBET Wireless (now STRATA Networks) and South Central Communications, as a method of reducing the costs of switching while enabling the companies to offer improved and enhanced services to their respective customers. Prior to the formation of RINA each company owned their own switch and operated it independently in their respective markets. The companies determined that switching should be consolidated in Roosevelt, UT. Combined switching commenced in January 2006.

Website: https://rinawireless.com/

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensures carrier-grade performance. Our unique NextGen HSS reaches further than current HSS and HLR solutions and can be seamlessly deployed in-house and in Cloud environments. It enables smooth interworking between 3G, 4G and 5G thanks to LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR open standard technologies in one piece of software. Summa Networks enables VoLTE, VoWiFi and private LTE and is the solution of choice for IoT applications, MVNOs, MVNEs, MNOs worldwide.

Website: www.summanetworks.com

Press contact RINA Wireless

Allen Bennion – Chief Operating Officer

+1 435 622 5231

abennion@rinawireless.com

Press contact Summa Networks

Francesca Rigamonti – Marketing Director

+31 6 86851392

francesca.rigamonti@summanetworks.com