RKVST showcases zero trust fabric for trustworthiness of shared data, devices and SBOMs at Infosecurity Europe 2022

Cambridge UK – May 30, 2022: Zero Trust fabric provider, RKVST has been shortlisted in the UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME 2022 contest, run by the UK Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in partnership with Infosecurity Europe and techUK. The overall winner will be announced at Infosecurity Europe 2022, which takes place 21-23 June at ExCeL London.

RKVST has created a SaaS platform built on blockchain technology that delivers provenance, governance and immutability to prove the trustworthiness of shared data, devices and software. It allows developers to continuously prove who did what, when and to verify and trust data or applications that originate outside organisations in order to boost trust, reduce risk and speed operations. RKVST can also be used to share and manage the Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) that identify all components in a particular application and are increasingly driving cybersecurity initiatives. The US cybersecurity Executive Order 14028 signed in May 2021 catapulted SBOMs to the forefront of efforts to improve the security of software cyber supply chains with zero trust.

“Digital transformation offers so much to improve our way of life, our climate goals, and citizen wellbeing. But issues of trust in digital and connected systems – particularly infrastructure – are holding us back. RKVST zero trust fabric aims to bridge those trust gaps and enable safer, more trustworthy digital systems so that we can all enjoy a cleaner, greener, safer future. RKVST was founded specifically to solve some of the thorniest problems of trustworthy systems in areas DCMS is particularly also interested in, such as smart infrastructure, so to be recognised in this way is really important to us.”

RKVST will be exhibiting on stand L115 at Infosecurity Europe 2022, and is speaking at the event: Tuesday, 21 June, 14:30-14:45, Innovation Showcase – Bridging the Trust Gap, Jon Geater

Wednesday, 22 June, 12:00-12:15, Innovation Showcase – Partner to Bridge the Gap, Rob Brown

Thursday, 23 June, 12:00-13:00, N80 – Infosecurity magazine panel discussion Quantum and Cyber

About RKVST zero trust fabric

RKVST (pronounced Archivist) is a SaaS platform that bridges the trust gap between enterprises.

Customers use RKVST to solve challenges in handling nuclear waste, software transparency, zero trust connected devices, compliance in construction industries and many more business problems that could be solved if you only knew confidently who did what when and make reliable business decisions with real-time trust context. RKVST captures the identity of sources and origin of data (provenance), enforces sharing and visibility rules with strong cryptography (governance), and is underpinned by a ledger that prevents forgery, back-dating, or shredding of evidence (immutability). Together, provenance, governance and immutability bridge the trust gap.

About RKVST

RKVST was founded by experts in IoT, cybersecurity, digital identity and blockchain with a vision to overcome the biggest challenge in digital transformation and connected operations: trust. RKVST products and services bridge the trust gap, enabling developers to build, and business users to control, verifiable digital trust between organizations. To learn more visit RKVST.com

